Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:47 Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea

17:38 Simone Uggetti assolto: "Sollevato, ma giustizia arrivata tardi" - Video

17:27 Budanov in video, capo intelligence Ucraina accusa Russia per esplosione diga

17:15 Expo 2030, Meloni: "Scegliete Roma, portiamo insieme la storia nel futuro"

17:09 Simone Uggetti, l'ex sindaco Lodi assolto in appello bis: "Dopo 7 anni non è buona giustizia"

17:02 Hunter Biden patteggia. Trump: "Se la cava con una multa"

16:51 Caso Amara, Davigo condannato per rivelazione segreto d'ufficio su loggia Ungheria

16:49 Berlusconi, Renzi: "Volete ricordarlo? Intestategli grande taglio tasse"

16:40 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, chiusa ispezione ex hotel: di Kata nessuna traccia

16:06 Calciomercato, Moggi: "Napoli può cedere un big, Inter in pole per scudetto"

16:04 Pietro Orlandi: "Rinvii Commissione? Non buon segnale, sudditanza a Vaticano"

16:03 Arriva nuovo sistema allarme calamità, dal 28 giugno al via la sperimentazione di It-alert in Toscana

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yellow.ai launches generative AI-powered ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for customer and employee experience automation on SAP® Store

20 giugno 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

By integrating with five SAP solutions, enterprises can now leverage Yellow.ai's Dynamic Automation Platform to deliver autonomous, human-like experiences that elevate customer and employee experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced that its generative AI-powered ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for customer and employee experience automation are now available on SAP ® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Both solutions are built on SAP Business Technology Platform using SAP Integration Suite. While the customer experience (CX) solution integrates with SAP Commerce, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP CRM Sales, and SAP CRM Service Manager, the employee experience (EX) solution integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central.

"Leveraging multi-LLM architecture, our generative AI-powered Dynamic Automation Platform is helping enterprises redefine how they connect with both customers and employees, giving them a competitive advantage and valuable ROI at scale," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai. "Handling 2 billion+ interactions every quarter, Yellow.ai's Dynamic AI agents for chat and voice support 135+ languages across 35+ channels such as telephony, Alexa, the Web, WhatsApp, Google Business Messaging, and Facebook. Our Dynamic AI agents can enable businesses to automate customer functions through our Conversational Service Cloud and Conversational Commerce Cloud product suites, while our Conversational EX Cloud delivers round-the-clock support with self-serve automation to address all day-to-day employee queries at scale. With our solutions, we are delivering human-like experiences, achieving over 90 percent automation within 30 days with 60% reduced operational cost."

Available on SAP Store for a free trial, the ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for CX can help enterprises:

The ChatBots and VoiceBots solution for EX enables:

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Yellow.ai is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Yellow.ai

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai is a global leader in Conversational AI, delivering autonomous, human-like experiences for customers and employees to accelerate enterprise growth. We believe that memorable conversations are at the heart of every meaningful brand engagement. Over 1100 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Sephora, Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, and Randstad, trust our generative AI-powered, no-code Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

DAP's proprietary multi-LLM AI engine, DynamicNLP™, empowers us to handle 2Bn conversations every quarter across 35+ channels in 135+ languages. We're passionate about delivering conversational experiences via our Dynamic AI agents that help enterprises achieve higher customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We were recently recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms and have raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors with offices across six countries.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Visit www.yellow.ai for more information. Contact us at contact@yellow.ai

For inquiries:Anujaa Singh anujaa.singh@yellow.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061481/Yellow_ai_Logo_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yellowai-launches-generative-ai-powered-chatbots-and-voicebots-solution-for-customer-and-employee-experience-automation-on-sap-store-301854959.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza enterprises can now can gran khan Yellow.ai launches generative AI powered ChatBots
Vedi anche
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi nella notte a Lampedusa: hotspot al collasso
News to go
Turismo, Enit: "Quasi 2 mln di arrivi negli aeroporti per estate"
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Compravendite immobiliari in Italia, i dati
News to go
Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incidente Casal Palocco, youtuber chiudono canale social
News to go
Naufragio migranti, oggi lutto nazionale in Pakistan
News to go
Bari, estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso: 11 arresti
News to go
Alberghi e ristoranti, la classifica delle città con i maggiori rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza