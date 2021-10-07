Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:58 Premio Archivio Disarmo Colombe d’Oro per la Pace 2021

17:54 La pandemia fa ingrassare, +4 kg per il 48% dei pazienti obesi

17:32 Governo, Letta: "Giochini di Salvini hanno stancato"

17:31 Strage Circeo, Izzo: "Esce film scuola cattolica? Storia morbosa e noiosa, fu solo una porcheria"

17:29 Progetto Fortis, dal 10 ottobre al via servizio bus gratuito Trieste-Capodistria

17:16 Covid oggi Italia, 2.938 contagi e 41 morti: bollettino 7 ottobre

17:11 Caso Eitan: domani riparte processo a Tel Aviv, giorni decisivi per suo futuro

17:08 Covid oggi Calabria, 132 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 7 ottobre

17:06 Maltempo, è ancora allerta meteo sull'Italia

17:00 Spazio, il super telescopio James Webb scalda i motori

16:55 Conte: "M5S? Non ce lo vedo a fare il ramo di un Ulivo"

16:45 A Piacenza Expo si apre Gis 2021 la 3 giorni che richiama oltre 400 espositori

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

YES Acquires Kanthal's Semiconductor Capital Equipment Business

07 ottobre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

High-Temperature Technology Further Expands YES's Thermal Processing Portfolio

FREMONT, Calif., Oct 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that it has purchased the semiconductor equipment business of Swedish heating technology provider Kanthal. 

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed on October 6, YES will take ownership of Kanthal's semiconductor-related capital equipment portfolio, system-related upgrades, and service needs.  The acquisition will add Kanthal's high-temperature (>800°C) furnace technology as well as Low Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (LPCVD) processes to YES's growing capabilities in the thermal processing area.

"We aim to be the semiconductor industry's provider of choice for surface modification, material enhancement, and high-quality deposition," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "With this acquisition of equipment and technical expertise from a leader in industrial heating, we look forward to supporting our global customer base with new high-temperature annealing and bonding systems that leverage Kanthal heating equipment. In addition, we feel that the Kanthal LPCVD technology has potential to open exciting deposition opportunities for YES beyond our current monolayer coating systems, particularly in the areas of optical, power and microLED."

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces.  The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Barnes

Director of Communications

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)

510-954-6723 direct

VBarnes@yieldengineering.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Altro ICT ICT Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Semiconductor Capital Equipment business YES Semiconductor Capital Equipment Acquires Kanthal's
Vedi anche
News to go
‘Ndrangheta, arrestato il latitante Cosimo Damiano Gallace
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Contagi e ricoveri in calo"
News to go
Terremoto in Pakistan, almeno 20 morti
News to go
Discoteche, oggi in Cdm il Decreto sulle riaperture
News to go
Roma, scoperto giro di farmaci illegali
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, Piemonte chiede stato emergenza
News to go
Furto a Pompei, rubato un marmo della Domus di Sirico
News to go
Nations League, Italia battuta dalla Spagna a San Siro
News to go
Pavia, incendio in impianto di rifiuti di Mortara: tre arresti
News to go
Austria, Kurz indagato per favoreggiamento della corruzione
News to go
Trump esce da lista Forbes 400 dei più ricchi d'America
News to go
Covid, bollettino 6 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza