YES Acquires Kanthal's Semiconductor Capital Equipment Business

High-Temperature Technology Further Expands YES's Thermal Processing Portfolio

FREMONT, Calif., Oct 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that it has purchased the semiconductor equipment business of Swedish heating technology provider Kanthal.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed on October 6, YES will take ownership of Kanthal's semiconductor-related capital equipment portfolio, system-related upgrades, and service needs. The acquisition will add Kanthal's high-temperature (>800°C) furnace technology as well as Low Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (LPCVD) processes to YES's growing capabilities in the thermal processing area.

"We aim to be the semiconductor industry's provider of choice for surface modification, material enhancement, and high-quality deposition," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "With this acquisition of equipment and technical expertise from a leader in industrial heating, we look forward to supporting our global customer base with new high-temperature annealing and bonding systems that leverage Kanthal heating equipment. In addition, we feel that the Kanthal LPCVD technology has potential to open exciting deposition opportunities for YES beyond our current monolayer coating systems, particularly in the areas of optical, power and microLED."

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Barnes

Director of Communications

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)

510-954-6723 direct

VBarnes@yieldengineering.com