Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:26
YES EcoCoat™ HVM to Help Customer Fulfill Large NIH Contract for Rapid COVID Antibody Testing Devices

26 luglio 2021 | 19.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that one of its customers has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract by the US's National Institutes of Health to manufacture a new COVID testing device for mass distribution. The award was made possible through the NIH's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative.

Key to the customer's product is an innovative technology that enables instant-read accuracy rivalling that of conventional PCR testing, which can require a day or more to provide results. Scaling this promising new device to high production volumes will leverage the capabilities of YES's EcoCoat™ HVM molecular vapor deposition system.

The YES EcoCoat HVM system and manufacturing process applies a highly uniform surface-transforming film coating to the customer's devices. This molecular monolayer coating provides a functional interface between the device surface and COVID-specific biomolecular recognition elements applied later in manufacturing. The high-capacity vapor phase coating system and automated substrate load/unload capabilities provide throughput enabling millions of individual detection devices per month.

"YES is honored that our process equipment was chosen to help get this novel diagnostic technology into the hands of millions of people, as the worldwide battle against COVID-19 continues," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "Our production-proven vapor deposition systems will provide process consistency and reliability as our customer brings this valuable device to the mass market."

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces.  The company's product lines include vacuum cure systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing presence globally. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Barnes

Director of Communications

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)

510-954-6723 direct

VBarnes@yieldengineering.com

