19 novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:44
YHLO Revealed Its New Development of CLIA Technology at MEDICA 2021

19 novembre 2021 | 08.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co., Ltd (688575.SSE), an innovative and steadfastly growing company of immunoassay solutions, presented its compact and automated chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzer iFlash 1200 at Medica 2021, a world-renowned trade fair for medical devices and medical technologies, November 15–18. YHLO has also showcased its CLIA mono-test analyzer iStar 500 and total solutions in SARS-CoV-2 assays, including IgG/IgM, antigen and neutralizing antibody tests.

As the world's largest event for the medical sector, MEDICA attracts ten thousands of experts and decision-makers worldwide to attend. "MEDICA is a great opportunity for YHLO to introduce our latest diagnostic products to the industry – it's a place where cutting edge medical technologies and groundbreaking innovations are under the spotlights." says Richard Li, Director of the International Business Unit. "YHLO has worked tirelessly to improve chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies and is excited to bring this newest medical paradigm to the IVD industry."

The newly launched iFlash 1200 is an unparalleled workstation for the low-mid volume testing laboratories, especially with limited floor space. Moreover, it offers an extensive and expanding immunoassay testing menu—more than 120 parameters available covering autoimmunity, infection, reproductive health, COVID-19, routine panels and more.

With strong R&D capability, YHLO was the world's first to develop SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization antibody assay and pioneered to develop SARS-CoV-2 IgM and IgG assays on CLIA platform. "We have seen customers from various countries have used YHLO COVID-19 diagnostic products to publish more than 200 academic articles in world-renowned journals, including The Lancet, JAMA, BMJ, Nature, etc." said Edward Zheng, Scientist of YHLO International Business Unit.

"Till today, YHLO's products can be found in over 100 countries. It is our pleasure to meet up with so many customers and talk to them at MEDICA". Said Richard Li, "We will continue to put customers' needs into our top priority with more laboratory friendly products."

About YHLO

YHLO is an innovative and steadfastly growing company of immunoassay solutions headquartered in Shenzhen, China, specialized in developing, manufacturing and distributing in-vitro diagnostic instruments and reagents by a team of experienced scientists and engineers.

YHLO is listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE: 688575)

Learn more about YHLO at www.yhlobiotech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1692737/YHLO_showcased_latest_products_MEDICA_2021.jpg

