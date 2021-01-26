Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:02
Yidu Tech's Founder Gong Rujing Speaks on How AI Works in Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis at the Davos 2O21

26 gennaio 2021 | 12.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Innovative technologies such as AI have become an ally in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, playing key roles in many areas such as pandemic research and judgment, simulation and prediction," said Gong Rujing, founder and chairwoman of Yidu Tech (02158.HK), a leading medical AI technology company in China.

Rujing was invited to attend the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda and joined in a panel discussion on "Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis" on January 25. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a worldwide crisis. According to latest data from World Health Organization, the cumulative confirmed cases worldwide climbed over 97 million, with more than 2 million lives lost.

Innovative technologies have shown great significance in the fight against COVID-19 crisis, and Rujing shared the anti-epidemic experiences of Yidu Tech.

"When the pandemic broke out, we immediately sent a team to the hardest-hit city Wuhan, helping local institutions in patient tracking, infection control and other emergency response tasks, as well as providing technical support for the relevant institutions in their decision-making." She said, adding that Yidu Tech had also assisted many other cities and areas in efficient traceability investigation of the pandemic.

In addition, Yidu Tech is also committed to exploring the values of AI for medical treatment, leveraging the company's technological advantages to empower clinical scientific research, public decision-making and public health.

A number of distinguished guests, including Peter Maurer, President of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Nanaia Mahuta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, also joined in the Leadership Panel discussion, which examines the most effective response and recovery efforts, with recommendations on how businesses and governments can improve and increase their collaboration.

In the era of globalization, national governance and international cooperation has become increasingly important. Panelists believed that 2021 would be a key year to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, and all the countries should seize the opportunity to cooperate with each other and finally realize mutual benefit.

