Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:22
comunicato stampa

Yili Shares lts Dairy Innovations at the Global Dairy Congress

26 giugno 2023 | 10.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 21 to 22, the 16th Global Dairy Congress, themed "Reimagining Dairy," took place as a platform for exchanging views on the high-quality development of the dairy industry. Participants included representatives from dairy producers, scholars, experts, and delegates from industrial organizations worldwide, including Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group, and Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of the Yili Innovation Center Europe.

During a session focused on future opportunities, Dr. Yun emphasized that dairy companies must put consumers first, adopt an all-round innovation-driven approach, and expand global cooperation in order to achieve high-quality development of the industry.

Piercristiano Brazzale, President of the International Dairy Federation (IDF), highlighted the huge potential and opportunities in China, a key emerging dairy market. He viewed the Congress as a chance to acquire deeper insights into the latest developments in the Chinese dairy industry as well as Yili Group's innovation capabilities.

Richard Hall, Chairman of Zenith Global, recognized early on the leapfrog development being achieved by the Chinese dairy industry over the years, commending it for having played a leading role in many respects, especially innovation. He emphasized his confidence in the industry's potential to make even greater advancements in the future.

At the roundtable, Dr. Yun shared Yili's all-round innovation-driven approach by which it relies on processing, digital and technological innovation to enhance product quality, improve consumer experience, and safeguard consumers' health.

Regarding technological innovation and global health, President Brazzale highlighted how innovation acts as a significant driving force for global health since it allows people to enjoy safer and more effective and accessible products and services.

Dr. Judith Bryans said, "The Global Dairy Congress offered us a great opportunity to share global views on innovation and collaboration. It highlighted many of the major innovations in dairy, health and sustainability. In particular, it was wonderful to see the latest innovations that have been made in dairy products from China."

The global dairy industry has registered steady growth in recent years. Mr. Hall said, "The world needs better nutrition for a growing population. The dairy industry will be a major contributor to finding more targeted solutions."

Satine and AMBPOMIAL, two of Yili's star brands, joined this year's Congress as platinum sponsors of milk and yogurt, respectively, thanks to their leading innovation capabilities and high product quality.

At the Congress, Dr. Gerrit Smit gave a keynote speech titled "Innovation for Global Health," sharing details about Yili's R&D stories and the technological breakthroughs made by two of its products – Satine active lactoferrin organic pure milk and AMBPOMIAL Youqier carbonated yogurt.

In an increasingly green, digitalized, and integrated global dairy industry, Yili will continue to take a consumer-centered, innovation-driven approach to provide healthy products that fulfill people's full-life-cycle nutritional needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140188/Yili_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yili-shares-lts-dairy-innovations-at-the-global-dairy-congress-301862919.html

