Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Yili Wins Five Quality Awards at Monde Selection 2023

24 aprile 2023 | 09.12
BRUSSELS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the World Quality Selections held in Brussels, Belgium, winners of the Monde Selection 2023 Quality Awards were announced. Yili was awarded five prizes, including a gold, three silver, and one bronze, for its flagship products: INIKIN Volcanic Mineral Water, Yili Organic Camel Milk Powder, PlantiFresh, Meiyitian Lactobacillus Drink White, and Yili Ledou Milk Crisp Cup. This marks another important recognition of Yili's high-quality products, following its recent success at the World Food Innovation Awards 2023.

Monde Selection, also known as the World Quality Selections, is a global leader in evaluating the quality of consumer products. It brings together a jury of eminent experts to evaluate the quality, taste and other attributes of products in accordance with a rigid evaluation procedure and stringent standards. The jury is composed of independent international experts in their own fields, including water tasters, flavor technologists, Michelin-starred chefs, professional food critics, members of Euro-Toques, and members of the Mastercooks of Belgium.

The award winner INIKIN Volcanic Mineral Water is naturally filtered through igneous volcanic rock and contains 5 kinds of volcanic minerals. With a smooth and sweet taste, the high-quality beverage brings health benefits to consumers.

Yili Organic Camel Milk Powder is made from 100% pure organic milk from Bactrian camels in the Alxa Desert and contains more than 20 different kinds of natural nutrients.

PlantiFresh, Yili's first low-temperature plant-based drink, is produced via a single-enzyme hydrolysis reaction to extract the sweetness of oats, allowing consumers to enjoy a healthy and delicious drink.

Meiyitian Lactobacillus Drink White is a refreshing fat-free active lactobacillus milk beverage with 25% less sugar. Produced via a unique fermentation process, the product benefits consumers' gastrointestinal health by helping to reduce the digestive burden.

Yili Ledou Milk Crisp Cup, produced with milk imported from New Zealand as well as real fruits and prebiotics, provides the higher amounts of nutrients needed to support children's healthy growth and development while also having a wonderful taste.

The five awards from Monde Selection provide strong recognition of Yili's outstanding performance on quality, taste and innovation and demonstrate the Group's deep understanding of consumers' needs and commitment to its concept of "no innovation, no future."

Commenting on Yili's achievement, Dr. Zhanyou Yun, Vice President of Yili Group, said that following its "New Vision for Value Creation," Yili will continue to advance its innovation strategies to provide consumers with higher-quality products and services, support the high-quality development of the global healthy food industry, and strive to fulfill its dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health."

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061189/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061190/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yili-wins-five-quality-awards-at-monde-selection-2023-301805214.html

