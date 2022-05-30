Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Maggio 2022
Yingli Solar Returns to BNEF Tier 1

30 maggio 2022 | 10.56
BAODING, China, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Solar, a leading solar energy company, today announced that it has been rated as a Tier 1 module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance in its Q2 2022 publication. The tiering system is developed by BloombergNEF to evaluate module manufacturers based on bankability.

Yingli Solar has earned trust from customers around the world with product stability. In RETC PV Module Index Report, Yingli Solar has awarded "High Achiever" and remarked "+" in BloombergNEF Tiering system, it shows high recognition by the market for the reliability of Yingli's products.

"With continuous technological progress, Yingli has always provided customers with better products and services . We believe that this ranking in Tier 1 will also enhance the confidence of investors and the market in Yingli," said Mr. Xulong Yin, Chairman of Yingli. "Yingli is committed to the development of high-efficiency products. The construction of Panda N-type cell production line will start in June, and we will create a four-in-one PV solution that integrates technology development and standard formulation, quality control, industrial application, and service cooperative."

