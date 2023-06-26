Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 15:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:05 Lana Del Rey, unica data italiana sul palco di Lido di Camaiore

14:43 Egitto, crolla palazzo di 13 piani ad Alessandria: si cercano dispersi

14:01 Unhcr premia Amazon Italia: "Politiche per inserimento dei lavoratori rifugiati"

13:39 Calciomercato Barcellona, arriva Gundogan dal Manchester City: è ufficiale

13:25 Pnrr, Francia e Malta modificano piani: via libera Ue

13:24 Russia, Putin in video per la prima volta dopo rivolta Wagner

13:22 Temptation Island 2023 al via: coppie, conduttore, cosa c'è da sapere

13:06 Richard Gere: "Diversa attenzione tra dispersi sottomarino e migranti"

13:05 Basket, Petrucci: "Banchero ci ha presi in giro"

13:02 Torna a Mirabilandia MirabilAvis, l'appuntamento dedicato ai donatori italiani

12:51 Texas, donna spara e uccide autista Uber: "Pensavo mi avesse rapita"

12:47 Calciomercato Real Madrid, Modric rinnova fino al 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yocto Project Welcomes Exein as a Platinum Member, Announces Extended LTS Release Plan and One-Day Technical Summit

26 giugno 2023 | 14.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Yocto Project Invests in the Long Term, Continues Growth and Commits to Security with new Platinum Member.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yocto Project, an open source collaborative initiative helping developers create custom Linux-based systems, has evolved significantly over the last 12 years to meet the requirements of its community. The project continues to lead in build system technology with field advances in build reproducibility, software license management, SBOM compliance and binary artifact reuse. In an effort to support the community, The Yocto Project announced the first Long Term Support (LTS) release in October 2020. Today, we are delighted to announce that we are expanding the LTS release and extending the lifecycle from 2 to 4 years as standard.

The continued growth of the Yocto Project coincides with the welcomed addition of Exein as a Platinum Member, joining AMD/Xilinx, Arm, AWS, BMW Group, Cisco, Comcast, Intel, Meta and WindRiver. As a Member, Exein brings its embedded security expertise across billions of devices to the core of the Yocto Project.

"Long Term Support (LTS) is one of our most asked about features, it is great the project is now able to commit to 4 years as standard for all our LTS releases," said Richard Purdie, Yocto Project Lead Architect and Linux Foundation Fellow. "New members like Exein bring both specialist knowledge and funding, enabling us to do this and more. Exein's involvement will truly bolster the security capabilities of the Yocto Project. The ability to offer enhanced embedded security is a major advancement in our pursuit of safer, more resilient systems."

"The Yocto Project has been at the forefront of OS technologies for over a decade," said Andrew Wafaa, Yocto Project Chairperson. "The adaptability and variety of the tooling provided are clearly making a difference to the community, we are delighted to welcome Exein as a member as their knowledge and experience in providing secure Yocto Project based builds to customers will enable us to adapt to the modern landscape being set by the US Digital Strategy and the EU Cyber Resilience Act."

"We're extremely excited to become a Platinum Partner of the Yocto Project," said Gianni Cuozzo, founder and CEO of Exein. "The Yocto Project is the most important project in the embedded Linux space, powering billions of devices every year. We take great pride in contributing our extensive knowledge and expertise in embedded security to foster a future that is both enhanced and secure for Yocto-powered devices. We are dedicated to supporting the growth of the Yocto Project as a whole, aiming to improve its support for modern languages like Rust, and assist developers and OEMs in aligning with the goals outlined in the EU Cyber Resilience Act."

The Yocto Project is also excited to be hosting Yocto Project Dev Day on June 26 alongside the Embedded Open Source Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. Back for the first time since 2019, Yocto Project Dev Day brings together developers from across the Yocto ecosystem to participate in a variety of community sessions, presentations, and tutorials. For more information about the Yocto Project, visit www.yoctoproject.org.

Media ContactNoah LehmanThe Linux Foundationnlehman@linuxfoundation.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321684/yocto_project_transp_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yocto-project-welcomes-exein-as-a-platinum-member-announces-extended-lts-release-plan-and-one-day-technical-summit-301863157.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Yocto project Welcomes Exein as Welcomes Exein Invests summit
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia e crisi Mosca, le ultime news
News to go
Elezioni Grecia 2023, vittoria di Mitsotakis
News to go
Enac, investimento per sostenibilità energetica aeroporti
News to go
Kosovo, oggi riunione dei 27 ministri Esteri Ue
News to go
Decreto lavoro, discussione alla Camera: le novità
News to go
Ricette italiane taroccate nel 60% dei ristoranti all’estero
News to go
Canone Rai, presto incontro Giorgetti-vertici azienda
News to go
Calciomercato, le ultime news da Osimhen a Chiesa
News to go
Ryanair taglia 6 rotte all'aeroporto di Venezia
News to go
Russia, Prigozhin: "Siamo tutti pronti a morire"
News to go
Inchiesta Covid: archiviazione per Speranza, Lorenzin e Giulia Grillo
News to go
Statali, Corte Costituzionale: no al differimento liquidazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza