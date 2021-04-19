Yogibo Expands into European Markets

New Centralized Distribution Center & Dedicated Ecommerce Site Bring Company's Best-Selling Furniture to EU

NASHUA, N.H., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogibo, the leading maker of alternative furniture and accessories, today announced the Company's expansion into Europe with the opening of a centralized distribution center in the Netherlands and launch of a dedicated e-commerce platform, Yogibo.eu. Yogibo's sales have been a strong growth trajectory for the past five years, with an average year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The expansion marks the first official presence in Europe for the U.S.-based company, which currently has 130 retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and distribution partners throughout Latin America.

Since 2009, Yogibo has been making the world a more relaxed and comfortable place with a wide array of modular furniture, lifestyle accessories and gifts. Over the past year, the company has seen e-commerce sales double as the pandemic forced families to transform their homes into office set-ups, homeschools, gaming and play rooms, and more. Yogibo will release 50+ new products this year, expanding into other home categories with innovative products and introducing new licensed collections.

"This is a real milestone for the company as we enter our twelfth year in business, and one that I'm extremely proud of," said Eyal Levy, CEO of Yogibo. "Our goal has always been to help people feel relaxed and comfortable, both mentally and physically, so they can be more in tune with themselves and the space around them. When I started the company following a need to make my wife more comfortable during her pregnancy, I never imagined we'd reach and touch people's lives around the world in so many ways."

Beginning today, consumers in Europe will be able to purchase and experience Yogibo's versatile and sensory-pleasing products first-hand including the Yogibo Max, the company's best-selling product for twelve years straight, and Yogibo Short. Complementing the furniture collection are products that improve their experience and stand on their own including Yogibo Support, the ideal back pillow to watch tv, read a book or play video games. Rounding out the line are top-selling accessories including the famous Traybo laptop tray – also available in a Star Wars edition – an aromatherapy collection, and a new interactive screen-free game console, Jogoball.

From the start, Yogibo has been supporting the sensory community by helping build sensory rooms, increasing awareness and promoting accessibility for people on the spectrum. Through a long-standing partnership with KultureCity, Yogibo is building sensory rooms all over the country including ones inside NBA and NFL arenas and Yogibo retail stores were the first stores in the world to be sensory certified.

For more information on Yogibo, visit Yogibo.com.

About YogiboYogibo LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality lounge furniture and lifestyle accessories and gifts. The company was founded in 2009 in Nashua, NH and opened their first concept store in the Natick Mall (Natick, MA) in 2010. The company's expanding retail footprint now includes more than 120 stores worldwide. Yogibo products are also a household name in the sensory community, with the company having built sensory rooms using their products all over the United States, including NBA and NFL arenas and airports. Yogibo's family-friendly product lines include indoor and outdoor bean bags, pillows, home décor furniture, rugs, and numerous comfort and décor accessories and recently expanded into innovative games for all ages. For additional information visit www.Yogibo.com.

