Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:31 Gas Russia, riprese consegne attraverso Nord Stream 1

07:19 Caldo rovente in Italia, oggi bollino rosso in 14 città

00:01 Crisi governo, oggi Draghi alla Camera: dimissioni ad un passo

23:41 Governo, 'colpo di teatro' di Berlusconi: "Ecco il programma in 20 punti"

22:53 Crisi governo, Usa: "Leadership Draghi essenziale"

22:35 Crisi governo Draghi, Lapo Elkann: "Fenomeni mandano via italiano più rispettato"

22:23 Crisi governo, game over per Draghi: ultimo atto alla Camera

21:47 Crisi governo, Conte: "Da Draghi atteggiamento sprezzante"

21:29 Governo, partito Insieme: "Sconcerto, tradimento a danno italiani"

21:25 Crisi governo, strappo di Gelmini: Forza Italia nel caos

21:11 Crisi governo, Salvini: "Draghi vittima di M5S e Pd, ora campagna elettorale"

20:51 Governo, ex premier ucraino Yatseniuk: "Draghi esempio, attenti a Mosca, vuole il caos"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. Launches New Conceptual Project "WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO" Globally on July 20

21 luglio 2022 | 08.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. launched a conceptual project, "WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO," on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 on the online platform. WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO, with its concept color as black -- the symbol of YOHJI YAMAMOTO, launched the collaboration in a wide range of genres, not only fashion, but also art, interior design, and lifestyle.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107269/202207193946/_prw_PI2fl_WLqc2EOC.png

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107269/202207193946/_prw_PI5fl_z8w27854.jpg

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO: https://wildside-online.com

Special items are launched for collaboration with such Japanese brands as "NEEDLES," "NOMA t.d.," "HYSTERIC GLAMOUR," "AMBUSH," and "MINEDENIM."

An original brand by YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc., WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO is also launched at the same time. With military, work, and sports as keywords, elements extracted from the essence of YOHJI YAMAMOTO are re-constructed with a casual taste. This is a unisex collection that has been updated with modern customization and functionality.

Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202207193946?p=images

Collection: https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/collection/wildside-yohji-yamamoto/wildside-yohji-yamamoto-launch-collection/

In terms of art proposals, WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO collaborates with galleries and artists who have a close affinity with YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. AKIO NAGASAWA Gallery presents photographs of Tadao Ando's architecture taken by photographer TAKAY. Taka Ishii Gallery presents "Tights," a representative work by photographer Daido Moriyama, and drawings by painter Tomoo Gokita. Also, a special one-of-a-kind painting by contemporary artist Takeru Amano for WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO will be available soon.

In addition to "Fashion" and "Art," the online platform also features a third category, "Content," which includes interviews and dialogue articles with the collaborating brands. YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. will be releasing content from time to time that will help people enjoy the new WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO project even more.

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO plans to open a flagship store in Japan in the fall of 2022 in pursuit of omni-channel operations.

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTOLaunch: Wednesday July 20, 2022Website: https://wildside-online.com

Instagram: @wildsideyohjiyamamotojphttps://www.instagram.com/wildsideyohjiyamamotojp/

Twitter: @wildsideyohjijphttps://twitter.com/WildsideYohjiJp

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN23366 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Moda Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro Conceptual project its concept color collaboration in a wide range WILDSIDE
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Erdogan: "Su export grano non tutto risolto"
News to go
Rientro a scuola, il calendario
News to go
Covid, report Fiaso: crescono del 12,8% i ricoveri pediatrici
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Ora colloqui di pace non hanno senso"
News to go
Messina, furti e ricettazione: sgominata banda
News to go
Caldo, bollino rosso in 9 città
News to go
Gas, pronto piano Ue su riduzione consumi
News to go
Incendi in tutta Italia, fiamme da Nord a Sud
News to go
Partita Iva, chi deve aprirla e come si fa
News to go
Palermo, maxi blitz dei carabinieri allo Zen
News to go
Aborto, a Strasburgo risoluzione per inserimento in Carta Diritti
News to go
Svimez: "Ripresa passa dal rimettere al centro questione lavoro"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza