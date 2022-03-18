Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:55 Ucraina, l'astrofisica Patrizia Caraveo: "Scienziati attoniti e industrie costernate per stop a missione Marte"

18:52 Covid oggi Italia, Brusaferro: "Contagi crescono soprattutto tra under 19"

18:48 Bollette luce e gas, famiglie 'protette' salgono da 4 a 5,2 milioni

18:39 Accademia Lincei alza il tiro sul rapporto fra ricerca e industria: "Va migliorato"

18:35 Calabria, Lazio e Marche passano in zona bianca

18:28 Ucraina-Russia, mediatore Mosca: "Posizioni vicine su neutralità"

18:14 Ucraina, l'idea di Berlusconi: ospitare rifugiati a Villa Gernetto

18:07 Covid oggi Sicilia, 5.946 contagi e 19 morti: bollettino 18 marzo

18:00 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.555 contagi e 26 morti. A Milano 2.893 casi

18:00 Prezzo benzina e diesel, taglio accise per un mese: bozza decreto

17:39 Covid Italia, Iss: Omicron dominante, Omicron 2 al 44,1%

17:35 Ucraina-Russia, l'ex M5S Granato: "Giusto ascoltare alla Camera anche Putin"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

YOUNGER RUSSIANS OPPOSE INVASION BUT PUTIN NARRATIVE DOMINATES, NEW LORD ASHCROFT POLL FINDS

18 marzo 2022 | 16.43
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MOST SAY UKRAINE RESISTANCE STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

LONDON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Russians support the "special military operation" in Ukraine and have a favourable view of Vladimir Putin, but those aged 18-24 oppose the invasion and are more sceptical towards the Kremlin line, according to a new survey from Lord Ashcroft Polls.

The poll of 1,007 Russians, conducted by telephone from a neighbouring state between 11 and 13 March, also finds that Russians most blame the US and NATO for the conflict, and believe Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk should be part of Russia. However, most say they are feeling the effect of sanctions, and nearly half say Russia's reputation has been damaged in recent years. The findings include:

In his commentary on the poll results, Lord Ashcroft writes:

"A poll from Russiacomes with two obvious caveats. First, the Putin regime effectively controls what Russians see and hear about the 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Second, with protests crushed and prison terms for spreading of 'fake news' about the war, many might be cautious in talking about their views to a stranger. We also know, however, that a crisis can often prompt a surge of national loyalty. However, the survey suggests that Putin has managed to shape Russian opinion strongly in his favour – at least for the time being."

The full poll results are available at LordAshcroftPolls.com.

LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. He is a former treasurer and deputy chairman of the UK Conservative Party, and honorary chairman and a former treasurer of the International Democratic Union. Lord Ashcroft has been polling since 2005, both in the UK and internationally, winning a reputation for objective and impartial research and analysis.

LordAshcroftPolls.com  //  LordAshcroft.com  //  Twitter/Facebook: @LordAshcroft

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza poll FINDS New poll INVASION BUT PUTIN
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Xi a Biden: "Il conflitto non è nell'interesse di nessuno"
News to go
Covid e turismo, cambiano i protocolli sanitari e le regole di viaggio
News to go
Covid Italia, oggi la Giornata nazionale in memoria delle vittime
Ucraina-Russia, tank sui binari: rischio scontro con treno - Video
News to go
Champions League, tabellone quarti finale
Ucraina, in volo con Eurofighter italiani in Romania - video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Usa: "Rischio minaccia nucleare se guerra si prolunga"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, nuovo appello di papa Francesco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le parole di Draghi dopo il Cdm
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi record a Pescara: indaga Gdf
News to go
Covid in Campania, bollettino 17 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza