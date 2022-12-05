Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
YuanTech Solar Receives IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 Certification from TÜV SÜD

05 dicembre 2022 | 11.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, has been awarded the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certificates by TÜV SÜD, an authoritative global third-party testing and certification body. This means that the TOPCon/PERC series of PV modules produced by YuanTech Solar have passed all the tests required by the IEC 61215 standard for PV module performance and the IEC 61730 standard for PV module safety, and YuanTech Solar now has the necessary credentials for their products to enter international markets.

As a new market-oriented PV brand, YuanTech Solar selected the new generation of N-type TOPCon as the main technology. Since its first 3GW facility went into operation, the company has developed 54-cell modules suitable for residential use and 72-cell modules for C&I rooftops and utility. The M10 wafer based TOPCon series of modules, with adoption of cutting-edge module technologies including multi-Busbar, half-cell, non-destructive cutting and intelligent welding, have outstanding advantages in efficiency, degradation, temperature coefficient and LCOE, while providing adequate protection against the impacts of extreme conditions such as salt mist, sand, dust and ammonia. The module power ranges from 400W to 575W, with module efficiency up to 22.3%. The modules come with a 30-year linear power warranty, with 1st year degradation less than 1%, and annual degradation less than 0.4%.

The CEO of YuanTech Solar, Mr. Xie Jian said that in the highly competitive PV industry, it is a great boost to the company's development to be recognized by an authoritative third-party certification body at the start-up stage. Looking ahead, the company will continue to adhere to its market-oriented approach and accelerate the adoption of new technologies for mass production, with a view to continuing to provide customers with high-performance and highly reliable modules that meet market expectations.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$214 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961423/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961424/YT_logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuantech-solar-receives-iec-61215-and-iec-61730-certification-from-tuv-sud-301694461.html

in Evidenza