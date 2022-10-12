Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:41 Raizes Teatro vola in Senegal con 'Antigone-from Italy to Africa'

12:26 Covid Italia, balzo ricoveri in 7 giorni: report Fiaso

12:15 Governo Meloni, ministro dell'Economia: in 20 anni solo 2 politici

12:10 Cede freno a mano, donna muore travolta dalla sua auto davanti casa

12:01 Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessuna iniziativa per incontro Putin-Biden"

11:42 Governo, Meloni: "Con Berlusconi e Salvini ci vediamo più tardi"

11:38 Governo, FdI: "Sui presidenti Camera e Senato c’è accordo"

11:32 Perdita da oleodotto che porta petrolio da Russia in Europa

11:06 Napoli-Ajax, come vedere oggi la partita in tv e in streaming

10:43 Barcellona-Inter, come vedere oggi la partita in tv e in streaming

10:35 Roma, pestato e ridotto in fin di vita per non aver pagato affitto: 5 arresti

10:29 Bonus fonti rinnovabili al via, regole: quando fare domanda

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

YuppTV Launches "Janya" Cloud Playout, A Disruptive Solution In The TV Industry

12 ottobre 2022 | 12.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTv, an over-the-top South Asian content provider, announced the launch of Janya, a cloud-based playout solution. Janya is a disruptive solution to provide live TV and on demand playout infrastructure on cloud.

Janya's Cloud playout solution enables any broadcasters such as News, Entertainment or Sports Channels have the opportunity to immediately set up channels on the cloud-based platform, enabling access to a larger audience without upfront capital investment, limited resources and operations. With the evolution and growth of OTT, Janya cloud playout solution enables broadcasters to be compatible with the OTT platforms and monetize through advertising with the implementation of SCTE-35 markers.

The current market for Live TV and on-demand video content is driven by hyperlocal content curated according to mass consumption. Janya addresses the hyperlocal requirements to create multiple channels with a low-cost but efficient setup. Leveraging Janya's Multi-Channel set-up and Ad-Monetization Capabilities, broadcasters will be able to launch channels on FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) networks through Janya's cloud playout infrastructure.

Janya's Cloud Playout infrastructure also provides other innovative and interesting features such as interactive polls and graphics, cloud-based video editing, live debates and live events.

Speaking on Janya's launch, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO YuppTV, Janya said, "Video Content production and distribution is witnessing a transformative phase in the present age. With the introduction of a cloud-based playout, OTTs, news, sports and entertainment channels have an opportunity like never before. Janya allows various video content providers a platform to reach out to a larger audience, leveraging its technology to cater to the hyperlocal needs of masses, creating new avenues for revenue generation through advertisements and more, all without the hassle of upfront capital investments, enabling multi-channel opportunities for broadcasters."

About Janya

Janya is a cloud playout platform that enables broadcasters to create multi-channel network to reach out to a larger audience, avail new revenue streams through immediate set-up, no upfront capital, FAST networks with ad-monetization capabilities. Visit https://janya.video/ to know more

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. Making the best use of technology, YuppTV enables consumers to experience the convenience of virtual home entertainment anytime, anywhere, through multiple screens.

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919309/Janya_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00035 en US ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Media_E_Pubblicita YuppTV Launches Janya cloud playout play out playout Janya
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia-Usa, Biden: "Incontro con Putin? Dipende da cosa vuole parlare"
News to go
Champions League, notte da dimenticare per Milan e Juventus
News to go
Immigrazione clandestina e matrimoni di comodo, 18 misure cautelari
News to go
Ora legale anche a novembre? L'appello
News to go
Caro bollette, in Germania a dicembre pagherà lo Stato
News to go
Milano, baby gang rapinava prostitute: 4 arresti
News to go
Uragano Julia, almeno 31 morti in Centramerica
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, allarme dei sindacati: tra Covid e caro energia servizi a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, G7: "Sosterremo Kiev fino a quando sarà necessario"
News to go
Covid, il Giappone ha riaperto le frontiere
News to go
Calcio, terremoti in panchina
News to go
Gas, Cingolani: "Italia in sicurezza, inverno tranquillo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza