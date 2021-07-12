Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:10
YuppTV launches the top premier streaming platform SonyLIV across International Markets

12 luglio 2021 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Premium SonyLIV Originals and TV Shows will be available on YuppTV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South Asian content, has launched SonyLIV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East, and Europe on 1stJuly. Through this platform, viewers will be able to watch a wide range of entertainment content in multiple native languages, blockbuster Originals, TV shows and movies in various genres.

YuppTV SonyLIV Logo

SonyLIV offers an assortment of VOD content including SonyLIV premium Originals, blockbuster TV shows and movies. With the launch of SonyLIV on YuppTV in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East, and Europe, YuppTV users will be able to enjoy a wide range of shows and movies across multiple genres.

Commenting on the association Mr Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, "It is a delight for us to add SonyLIV to our vast library, offering the entertainment giant a much wider reach across the globe. Our viewers are set to enjoy ample latest and greatest options from SonyLIV on our platform. These markets provide great potential for Indian television viewers from Hindi shows to South Indian movies. It will be a great association for both. Bringing premium content to the platform shows YuppTV's strong commitment to the OTT space both in international and Indian markets."

Mr. Manish Aggarwal, Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, SonyLIV, said, "We are excited to extend our presence overseas and offer a plethora of enriching and diverse content to a wider set of audience with YuppTV. It is a pleasure to come together and be able to continue transforming the face of Indian entertainment globally. This collaboration will help us make our content easily accessible and ensure a seamless experience for our viewers."

Be it shows like the ultra famous 'Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story', Maharani, Avrodh, users can access a wealth of SonyLIV shows through the YuppTV platform. The users will get a blend of shows in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali along with Hindi dubbed South Indian content.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com for more information. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571734/YuppTV_SonyLIV_Logo.jpg

