Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

YuppTV launches Videograph at NAB Show 2023

13 aprile 2023 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A Plug & Play APIs Services for On-demand and Live video streaming.

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's centennial NAB Show event, YuppTV announces the launch of Videograph, a platform that provides plug and play APIs for on-demand and live streaming. YuppTV is a leading global OTT provider of South Asian content, and the launch will be announced at the event held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

Videograph is a one-stop destination for user's video streaming needs. The platform offers unique, innovative features such as artificial intelligence for content moderation, celebrity detection, and much more. It also provides users with the fastest video encoding experience, low latency live streaming, SSAI ad insertions, video editing, live video clipping and analytics. Further, Videograph encompasses the AI-enabled PortraitPRO, a landscape-to-portrait converter. The AI-driven technology ensures safety and security of content, and allows brands and businesses to adopt a fast go-to-market strategy with flexibility and automation, without high up-front investment, enabling them to launch a product or service quickly and effortlessly.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV said, "New-age technologies are disrupting and transforming the world around us. Video streaming has transformed in over a century, and the advent of technologies such as AI enable an array of opportunities. Our new platform Videograph is made with keeping everyone in mind, be it users, content creators or broadcasters. We are delighted to launch Videograph, which is an innovative, one-stop destination for all video streaming needs."

Other platforms such as Turito and HeroGo use services provided by Videograph. Turito, an edtech platform uses Videograph's fast encoding to convert raw footage into high quality video for uploading, while utilising the video library management system to sift and organise video content. HeroGo, a FAST network platform, uses Videograph's services to monetise content by inserting dynamic SCTE-35 markers into on-demand content, allowing them to further insert targeted ads, promotions and generate revenue.

About YuppTv

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. Making the best use of technology growth and advancement, YuppTV enables its consumers to watch anytime, anywhere, through multiple screens. YuppTV is one of the leading Internet Pay TV platform for South Asians living abroad.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053771/YuppTV_Videograph_NBA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yupptv-launches-videograph-at-nab-show-2023-301797070.html

