Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:44 Quirinale partita complessa, cosa dicono i sondaggisti

17:42 Covid oggi Italia, 188.797 contagi e 385 morti: bollettino 20 gennaio

17:37 Covid oggi Basilicata, 1.396 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 20 gennaio

17:27 Covid oggi Lazio, 13.423 contagi e 15 morti. A Roma 6.219 casi

17:23 Caro bollette, si cerca copertura per altri 2 miliardi

17:12 Pozzilli (S. Andrea Roma): "Nuova terapia orale blocca la sclerosi multipla"

17:02 Casaleggio associati, addio alla sede nel cuore di Milano

16:54 Quirinale, ex spin doctor di Berlusconi: "Silvio non farti umiliare in Aula, rinuncia"

16:42 Covid, rimandare cure no vax? Il 'no' di Bassetti, Andreoni e Falcone

16:40 Parrucchiere Blanche, 'no favori a vip, a Ferragni chiederemo green pass e documenti

16:33 Covid oggi Emilia, 20.140 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 20 gennaio

16:28 Quirinale, Sgarbi: "Berlusconi proporrà nome, io so quale è"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yutong Bus Shows Steady Growth with Expected Net Profit to Grow US$7.87 Million to $23.61 Million for 2021, A 10% to 30% YoY Increase

20 gennaio 2022 | 13.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a world leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has bucked China's bus market trend by completing its self-challenge achievement of 0.17% revenue growth for 2021. The company made 42,065 buses last year, a slight 0.2% increase from the previous year, while bus sales reached 41,828 recording a 0.17% YoY increase, with 2021 net profit predicted to grow US$ 7.87 million to $23.61 million.

Compared with 2020, the global bus industry is experiencing a slow recovery with the overall business performance of major bus companies in China remaining fatigued and weak. Under these difficult circumstances, Yutong has consistently held the top spot in the industry, driving the market forward and pushing innovation.

In 2021, Yutong has made significant breakthroughs in the fields of intelligent connectivity, autonomous driving, fuel cell technology, and new material applications. Yutong reached several milestones along its path of providing an improved public travel experience including:

Yutong continues to explore overseas markets. Up to now, Yutong has exported more than 80,000 units and built the global sales and service network, covering Europe, America, Asia Pacific, CIS, Middle East, and Africa. In its main target markets, Yutong has become one of the major bus suppliers.

While paying attention to its own development, Yutong is active in its corporate social responsibility. Responding to the call for green and low-carbon travel, Yutong has worked hard in the field of new energy buses, mastered the three new energy technologies of pure electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cells, as well as the autonomous driving technology for commercial vehicles. The cumulative sales of more than 160,000 new energy buses have reduced fuel consumption by 2.133 billion liters each year, saving the consumption of 335 million cubic meters of natural gas, and achieving a cumulative reduction of carbon emissions of about 23.25 million tons.

For more information, please visit Yutong Bus.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730542/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. bus market trend sales reached bus
Vedi anche
News to go
Cassazione, Csm conferma Curzio e Cassano al vertice
News to go
Terremoto, scossa magnitudo 4.3 in Calabria
News to go
Green pass e nuove norme anticovid: cosa cambia
News to go
Clima, 2021 uno dei 7 anni più caldi di sempre
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 19 gennaio
News to go
E-mail truffa, ecco i brand più imitati
News to go
Sanità, mancano fino a 350mila infermieri
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "In Dad solo 6,6% delle classi"
News to go
Napoli, truffa sul Superbonus: sequestrati 110 milioni
News to go
Cristiani perseguitati, "oltre 360 milioni nel mondo"
News to go
Calcio, Lewandowski miglior giocatore dell'anno
News to go
Covid, Emilia Romagna prima per tamponi fai da te
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza