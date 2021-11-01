Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Novembre 2021
Yutong Proposes Initiative of Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 Ahead of COP26 in Green Push to Help World Achieve Carbon Targets

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. ("Yutong", SHA: 600066) released its proposal for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 in the run-up to the COP26 running from October 31-November 12 in the SEC in Glasgow, which will see a 55-strong zero-emissions bus fleet manufactured by Yutong joining the Glasgow bus service to provide a fast and climate-friendly link for local residents. Along with the International Association of Public Transport, Pelican Bus & Coach, a UK bus and coach importer and local leading public transportation operators, Yutong jointly explores new ways to save energy and reduce carbon Emissions in the field of public transportation.

Operated by McGill's, the well-established privately-owned bus and coach operator in the UK, the bus fleet consists of fifty-five Yutong full-electric E12 buses that are is equipped with a host of state-of-the-art features tailored to British drivers and passengers. Inside, the purpose-built electric buses feature Yutong's NVH noise-reduction technology, ergonomic seats and industry-leading battery system to offer a comfortable, safe and whisper-quiet ride experience.

"Urbanisation will increase demand for sustainable transport around the world in coping with the high emissions of private vehicles caused which is about three quarters of CO2 from urban passenger transport," Philip Turner, Head of Sustainable Development of International Association of Public Transport mentioned during the event of delivery ceremony. "Public transportation is the most effective way to improve travel efficiency and energy conservation and emission reduction," which coincides with the green public travel advocated by Yutong.

"Yutong is taking a lead in helping China and the world to achieve emissions targets by releasing the first net-zero emissions initiative in China's bus industry. It emphasizes the devotion on technological innovations such as new energy and autonomous driving to accelerate the research and development, manufacturing, and promotion and application of zero-carbon and smart commercial vehicles," said Kent Chang, Director of Yutong Overseas Distribution Sales. "We will continue to make efforts to promote the transformation of smart manufacturing, speedup the realization of the green commercial vehicle industry chain, and advocate the culture of public transportation."

For more information, please visit Yutong Bus.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675059/Yutong_Bus.jpg 

 

