Giovedì 23 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:46
comunicato stampa

Yutong Takes Top Spot in European Electric Bus Market for 2022

23 febbraio 2023 | 13.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, led sales of electric buses in Europe last year on the strength of its high-quality vehicles.

The company came out top in a ranking compiled by Chatrou CME Solutions Europe, with 479 buses sold in Europe in 2022. The top ranking cements Yutong's position as a formidable player in the ultra-competitive Chinese electric bus industry.

The data from Chatrou CME Solutions shows the market share for zero-emissions buses in European cities has now reached 30%. The Dutch consulting company has long tracked changes and trends in the new-energy commercial vehicle market, becoming an authoritative voice on the state of the electric bus industry in Europe. 

Yutong's European sales jumped 58% in sales in 2022 year-on-year, compared with the year before, while its market share rose from 9.2% in 2021 to 11.5% in 2022, serving as a testament to the quality of the company's products delivered to the market. Yutong has sold its products all over the world. The report indicated that Yutong entered the European market in 2018 and has exported more than 2,200 units in total, covering more than 15 countries, namely, Poland, Denmark, France, Finland, Norway, the UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria, Iceland, etc.

European demand for zero-emissions buses continues to rise with the need for hybrid, natural gas, and alternative energy buses growing, in addition to pure electric. Chinese buses are playing an increasingly important role in the green transformation of public transportation in Europe.

Fueling the company's success, Yutong has been actively promoting its transformation from a bus manufacturer to a green mobility solution provider. European countries are consciously promoting zero-emissions public transportation, making Yutong's "product + service" model an obvious choice when procuring vehicles and mobility solutions for their respective market.

2022 was a very successful year for the new energy market globally, and Yutong was able to cement its reputation in terms of products, services, solutions, and technology. The company's push for internationalization ushered in a significant opportunity to steadily expand its overseas footprint. 

In addition to Europe, the new energy buses from Yutong Bus have been used in more than 20 countries and regions around the world, achieving good operation in Qatar, Mexico, Chile, Singapore, Australia, and other countries, developing green public transportation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007720/COP26___E12.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007721/2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-takes-top-spot-in-european-electric-bus-market-for-2022-301754389.html

