Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:43 Lecce-Lazio 2-1, rimonta giallorossa

18:38 Roma-Bologna 1-0, gol di Pellegrini su rigore

18:29 Ucraina, capo 007: "Putin ha il cancro e morirà presto"

18:28 Cinema, Lorini (Anec): "Il 2023 l'anno della svolta, si punta ai numeri del 2019"

18:28 Cancro pancreas, da Pnrr 950mila euro per studiare vaccino 2.0

18:11 Madame rompe il silenzio: "Completerò vaccinazioni"

17:52 Regionali Lazio, Calenda a D'Amato: "Se con M5S, noi con candidato alternativo"

17:46 Crisanti, Zaia e caso tamponi rapidi in Veneto: cosa dicono i virologi

17:44 Covid, bozza piano Commissione Ue: mascherine e test dalla Cina

17:24 Covid, Crisanti attacca: "Scelte Veneto sbagliate"

17:10 Elezioni Lazio 2023, D'Amato a M5S: "Accordo anche in extremis"

17:06 Saman Abbas identificata da anomalia dentaria, osso del collo fratturato

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yutong Wraps Up Successful 2022 by Providing 888 Fully Electric Buses to Transport Fans During World's Biggest Football Tournament

04 gennaio 2023 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus  ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, won recognition from Mowasalat, a premier transportation service provider in Qatar, for delivering reliable, safe, and smooth zero-carbon transportation services to fans of the world's biggest football tournament.  For 29 days and nights, an 888-strong full electricity-power bus fleet, alongside 126 Yutong's service personnel, offered round-the-clock shuttle services to transport over 2.6 million passengers, with the total mileage exceeding 3 million kilometers.

It wrapped up a successful 2022 for Yutong, which is now the world's best-selling new energy bus brand, providing fully-battery powered hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell buses in over 152 countries and territories, with over 170,000 shuttle buses contributing to a reduction in the carbon footprint of more than 23 million tons across the globe.

With 11,966 new energy vehicle sales in 2022, Yutong achieved outstanding sales, including large-scale orders for 150 units of 6116HG city bus in Kazakhstan, which are equipped with state-of-the-art heating system to withstand extremely cold weather conditions; 160 pure electric buses in Mexico, that providing strong guarantee for the green, safe and comfortable travel needs of approximately 102 million residents; and 161 pure electric buses in UK, that met the high standard of European market with footprint going across the UK.

Yutong's unrivaled sales performance comes down to the company's unremitting focus on technological innovation. Sporting a minimalist appearance, the E11 electricity city bus boasts a large passenger capacity, safeguarded by its all-around smart safety systems to provide a smooth and carefree riding experience. Yutong's E7 and E9 models are the more flexible answer to last-mile urban travel, featuring a compact design that allows for higher maneuverability. Yutong's high-end T12E and T13E e-coaches combine functionality and style, equipped with an ergonomic internal design, long-lasting battery, and robust protection that maximize comfort and reliability for long-distance journeys.

Yutong has also raised the bar for the safety system of EV buses by developing the patented YESS technology that provides a five-pronged protection solution covering whole-vehicle anti-crash design, a nitrogen fire suppression system for battery, a battery heat shield, vehicle component protection, and 24/7 battery monitoring, bringing significant improvements to the safety level, all-weather capacity, and road adaptability of its e-buses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977068/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977069/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-wraps-up-successful-2022-by-providing-888-fully-electric-buses-to-transport-fans-during-worlds-biggest-football-tournament-301713491.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Energia Energia ICT ICT ICT Ambiente Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Sport Sport Economia_E_Finanza World's Biggest football Tournament service service personnel premier transportation service provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Benedetto XVI, ultimo giorno per rendere omaggio
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan oggi sentirà Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Ecobonus 2023, ripartono incentivi auto: domande dal 10 gennaio
New to go
Covid e influenza, allarme per farmaci introvabili
News to go
Bollette gas, rincaro del 23% a dicembre
News to go
Befana, 2 italiani su 3 faranno regali: spesa prevista 2 miliardi
News to go
Epifania, in viaggio oltre 5 milioni italiani
News to go
In Italia più pensioni che stipendi: il report
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pelé, feretro portato per le strade di Santos su camion
News to go
Ratzinger, l'omaggio del premier ungherese Orban
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza