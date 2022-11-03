Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:21
10:59 Assalto a tir e portavalori, maxi-blitz nel foggiano

10:54 Decreto rave, Sisto: "Norma non sarà liberticida"

10:45 Papa vola in Bahrein, prima volta per un Pontefice

10:27 Covid Italia, Gimbe a Schillaci: "Ripristinare pubblicazione quotidiana dati"

10:00 Bonus trasporti novembre 2022, domande riaperte: come richiederlo

09:31 Carburanti, ancora giù oggi i prezzi di benzina e diesel

09:07 Disturbi alimentari, finanziato progetto 'Arcadia Vr'

09:07 Santanché: "Su Visibilia nessun indagato, prenderemo azioni legali"

09:06 Omicidio Meredith, la sorella: "Guede non agì da solo, chi c'era con lei?"

08:05 Ucraina, Russia: "Kiev sta costruendo bomba sporca con aiuto Occidente"

07:48 Ucraina, centrale Zaporizhzhia disconnessa da rete elettrica

07:27 Nord Corea, Seul accusa: "Lanciato missile intercontinentale"

comunicato stampa

Yuyu Pharma attendance at European Pharmaceutical Conference

03 novembre 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma, has been attending biopharmaceutical conferences held in Germany, BIO-Europe and CPHI. The purpose is to explore opportunities to expand into international markets, such as Europe. 

While attending BIO-Europe (Leipzig) and CPHI (Frankfurt), Robert Yu has focused on meeting with contract research organizations, Key Opinion Leaders, and potential clinical sites in preparation for clinical trials in US and Europe for Yuyu's dry eye drug, YP-P10, and androgenetic alopecia drug, DUT. Yuyu Pharma is currently conducting Phase 2 clinical trials for YP-P10 in the United States at 7 sites with 240 patients.

Additionally, Robert Yu plans to meet with global pharmaceutical companies to discuss potential collaboration opportunities as well as meet with European officials in connection with regulatory affairs and drug registration. Robert Yu "by attending such conferences provides an opportunity to introduce the company and the portfolio of drug discovery program in development. We have received positive feedback about Yuyu's new drug pipeline and hope that this will turn into commercial success in the future."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a Korean pharmaceutical company founded in 1941 that manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and food supplements. The company is also committed to developing innovative therapeutics in the areas of Neurology, Urology, and Ophthalmology. Yuyu's Mission is to improve the quality of life and enhance well-being for all individuals by developing innovative healthcare products and services.

Media ContactSean Yoonhjyoon@yuyu.co.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936958/Yuyu_Pharma_attendance_at_European_Pharmaceutical_Conference.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuyu-pharma-attendance-at-european-pharmaceutical-conference-301667331.html

