Z3 Debuts New NDAA Compliant H.265 4K Camera Encoder

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, a leading provider of IP camera encoder solutions, announces the release of the Z3-Q603-RPS, a compact H.265 video encoder system capable of supporting 4K and HD resolutions.

In addition to offering the lowest bandwidth compression technology, the Z3-Q603-RPS also supports Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) and Wi-Fi, making it ideal for streaming and recording for embedded video applications, including: Medical, Surveillance, UAV, and Industrial.

"This new camera system is unique with the high-quality video support powered by Sony, paired with the flexibility it provides our customers," said Aaron Caldwell, CEO, Z3 Technology. "Whether they are integrating in ruggedized embedded video applications and need video with timestamp or GPS coordinates, or in a UAV setting where the camera needs to be remotely controlled via IP, the Z3-Q603-RPS has them covered."

The Z3-Q603-RPS features the capability to encode LVDS, HDMI or Composite video. The versatile design allows simultaneous steaming and video recording. To enhance video quality and efficiency, users can utilize features like Region of Interest (ROI), live video preview in the web GUI and integrated Sony VISCA camera controls.

"Z3's new encoder ideally makes use of Sony's latest industrial zoom camera blocks, including the new FCB-EW9500H and FCB-EV9500M devices, offering up to 50x Enhanced Optical Zoom with sophisticated, multi-axis image stabilization," commented John Monti, Director of Visual Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics. "The combination of Sony image capture with Z3's flexible, small encoder solutions is ideally suited for today's compact embedded imaging systems including unmanned vehicles designed for surface, water and flight navigation."

Measuring 50x40x38mm and weighing 43g, the Z3-Q603-RPS is Z3's most compact offering. On-board interfaces include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Gigabit Ethernet, RS-232, and RS-485. The encoder offers several control options from the Web GUI, Serial/SSH, ONVIF or an API.

The Z3-Q603-RPS is made in the USA, is compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act and ONVIF Profile S and T compliant. Email sales@z3technology.com or visit our website to learn more.

