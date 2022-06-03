Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 18:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:42 Sla, speranza da prima terapia efficace in ultimo step sperimentazione

18:33 Niccolò Ciatti, ceceno condannato per omicidio volontario

18:31 Roland Garros 2022, Nadal in finale: Zverev si ritira

18:24 Nuovi arrivi in Forza Italia, aderisce Michela Rostan

18:16 Biden: "Ucraina decide se cedere territorio per pace"

18:13 Covid, Iss: "Lombardia e Puglia a rischio moderato"

17:54 Renzi: "Governo arriva a scadenza o parlamentari M5S devono chiedere Rdc"

17:43 Covid oggi Lombardia, 690 contagi e 6 morti. A Milano città 166 casi

17:33 Russia contro 'Report': "Propaganda di basso livello". Replica di Ranucci: "Solo fatti"

17:33 Incidente treno Alta Velocità a Roma, passeggeri escono dal tunnel - Video

17:06 Ucraina-Russia, i 100 giorni di guerra visti dai generali italiani

16:55 Covid oggi Italia, 9.429 contagi e 40 morti: bollettino 3 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ZEGAMA, 30,000 PEOPLE IN THE MOUNTAINS SUPPORTING THE WORLD'S BEST TRAIL RUNNERS

03 giugno 2022 | 09.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

29 MAY 2022, Start 9am, 42 KM, 2,736 M elevation gain

ZEGAMA, Spain, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After being cancelled for two years due to Covid, Zegama, the most mythical of mountain marathons, is back. Whilst the best trail runners on the planet gathered in the Basque Country to compete over 42 kilometres and 2,700 metres of elevation gain, 30,000 hugely excited Basque supporters were encouraging them from the edges of the trails.

A unique atmosphere

Imagine: 30,000 people, nearly the equivalent of a football stadium, all gathered together over a kilometre along the Sancti Spiritu climb, shouting, blowing into their vuvuzelas, singing their hearts out. This is the unique atmosphere experienced by the 500 runners competing in Zegama, the first race in the Golden Trail Series 2022. An atmosphere that some elite runners discovered for the first time this year. "This race is incredible. The spectators shout so loudly that you can still them in your ears after you have finished this climb", confides Nienke Brinkman (Team Nike Trail, Netherlands), who set the record for the race the very first time he competed. His pursuer, Maude Mathys (Team Salomon, Switzerland) also appreciated the Basque atmosphere that is so characteristic of Zegama. "This ambiance is just amazing, I have never seen a race with such a great atmosphere. You can hear the crowd four kilometres away, it feels like there's a massive party going on every five kilometres.". For some people, it is this atmosphere that makes Zegama the greatest race in the world. Rémi Bonnet (Team Salomon, Switzerland), winner in 2018 and Thibaut Baronian (Team Salomon, France) 3rd in 2019 both think so. "Zegama is unique, there's nothing else like it, a crazy crowd all shouting and encouraging you. It's something you have to experience once in a lifetime as a trail runner. "

Records for the return of the race

In terms of sporting achievement, Kilian Jornet (Team Nnormal, Spain) had nine victories before this 2022 edition. On top form, the Catalan is leaving Zegama with a tenth victory under his belt and has even broken the record for the race. The new women's record has also been set, as having broken the Netherlands road marathon record (2h22), Nienke Brinkman (Team Nike Trail, Netherlands) has also broken the women's record for Zegama, held by Maite Maiora since 2017.

Next up Chamonix

After this season's first race, the Golden Trail World Series is heading to Chamonix (France) for the Marathon du Mont-Blanc on 26 June. Another opportunity for some runners to score points and for others to make their entry in the series.

Results

Men

1 – KILIAN JORNET (ESP– NNORMAL): 03:36:40 (+200 pts)

2 – DAVIDE MAGNINI (ITA – SALOMON): 03:39:31 (+176 pts)

3 – MANUEL MERILLAS (ESP –SCARPA): 03:45:43 (+156 pts)

4 – ELHOUSINE ELAZZAOUI (MAR – PINI MOUNTAIN RACING): 03:47:53 (+144 pts)

5 – ROBERT PKEMBOI MATAYANGO (KEN – SKY RUNNERS KENYA): 03:48:35 (+136 pts)

Women

1 – NIENKE BRINKMAN (NLD – NIKE TRAIL): 04:16:43 (+200 pts)

2 – MAUDE MATHYS (SUI – SALOMON): 04:26:03 (+ 176 pts)

3 – SARA ALONSO (ESP – SALOMON): 04:26:40 (+ 156 pts)

4 – PATRICIA PINEDA CORNEJO (ESP – LA SPORTIVA): 04:36:31 (+144 pts)

5 – FABIOLA CONTI (ITA – SALOMON): 04:36:43 (+136 pts)

Get all the Zegama 2022 rankings here: https://www.kronoak.com/live/2022/zegamaaizkorri/ 

Find the Golden Trail World Series 2022 general ranking here: https://goldentrailseries.com/series/gtws.htm 

Golden Trail TV: goldentrailseries.com/gttv/Website: goldentrailseries.comFacebook: Golden Trail SeriesInstagram: Golden Trail SeriesYouTube: Golden Trail SeriesE-mail: contact@goldentrailseries.com

press@goldentrailseries.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832134/Zegama_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819208/Golden_Trail_World_Series_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport ICT Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza the WORLD's WORLD' MOUNTAINS SUPPORTING
Vedi anche
News to go
Sito porti liguri nel mirino degli hacker, attacco respinto
News to go
Giubileo Platino, anche Harry e Meghan alla St. Paul Cathedral
News to go
Oggi è la Giornata mondiale della bicicletta
News to go
New York, approvata legge che vieta a minori 21 anni armi semiautomatiche
News to go
Agricoltura, operative deroghe Pac: si potranno utilizzare i terreni a riposo
News to go
Oristano, indennizzi non dovuti: 92 pescatori denunciati
News to go
Ucraina, 100 giorni di guerra: ultime notizie
News to go
Ogni figlio 'costa' a famiglia 640 euro al mese
News to go
Marijuana in Sicilia dall'Albania, 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina, via libera a sesto pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
2 giugno, 14 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Scorie radioattive, procedura Ue all'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza