Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
Zelensky invite to Paris 'inopportune' - Italy

09 febbraio 2023 | 14.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to Paris for talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was "inopportune", Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday.

"Quite frankly it seemed to me inopportune because I believe our strength lies in unity," Meloni said on the sidelines of an EU leaders summit in Brussels.

I understand the pressures of internal politics, but there are times when favouring domestic public opinion risks being counterproductive and I think is one such case," Meloni added.

Zelensky held talks with Macron and Scholz on Wednesday to advance negotiations on the transfer of fighter jets to deploy in Ukraine's almost-one-year-old conflict with Russia.

France and Germany have the potential to turn the tide of the war by providing Ukraine with tanks, advanced fighter jets and long-range missiles, Zelensky told reporters in Paris.

Whether Western countries will supply fighter jets to Ukraine remains an open question.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Zelensky Paris invitation talks Meloni
