Giovedì 29 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:19
comunicato stampa

Zendure Launches First-Ever Semi-Solid State Home Battery System, Addressing Global Issues of Energy Security and Climate Change

29 settembre 2022 | 18.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zendure, one of the fastest growing start-ups in the energy tech sector, launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund SuperBase V, the first home energy system with semi-solid state batteries.

Semi-solid-state batteries boast a 42% higher energy density and greater safety than lithium-ion phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, providing homes and businesses with more energy storage and a safer user experience. Zendure's innovative battery management software also helps extend the lifespan of the internal cells.

SuperBase V is customizable with a capacity of 6.4kWh to 64kWh. With its 120V/240V dual-voltage output and support for solar panels and EV charging, Zendure's system sets a new standard for whole-home energy management. A SuperBase V main unit, paired with the company's Satellite Expansion Batteries, can bring in 6.6kWh in just one hour by combining solar and AC power.

Bryan Liu, CEO and founder of Zendure, spent the first eight years of his life in a small village in rural China where there was no electricity at all. At night, he would study by the light of a kerosene lamp. When power came to his community, it was safer at night – and easier to read and learn.

"I know first-hand the incredible impact electricity and power can have for families and communities," said Liu. "As power grids strain to meet demand, individuals are looking to manage their own energy usage and ensure they have access to power when they need it the most. SuperBase V offers them the opportunity to bring safe, reliable energy into their homes and store it for on-demand use. From securing backup power during a natural disaster to storing energy from renewable sources and charging electric vehicles – there is growing demand for safe solutions that bring power independence within reach of the individual consumer."

Recently, the U.S. Government passed a transformative bill that takes action on global warming and provides "the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push," according to the Associated Press. While policies like this one aim to address climate change on a national and global level, SuperBase V offers individual consumers the opportunity to store and use power in a way that contributes fewer harmful emissions to the atmosphere when compared to gas-powered generators. And with industry-leading specs and intuitive features like voice control and powered wheels, Zendure's new energy storage system aims to champion renewable energy solutions for a growing number of people interested in responsible power storage and energy independence.

For the Kickstarter campaign, SuperBase V will sell at super early bird prices of $2,499 (LFP version) and $3,799 (semi-solid state version), and this campaign will run until November 18, 2022. SuperBase V will then be available for purchase on Zendure's website on November 19, 2022.

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California and the Greater Bay Area in China. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest energy technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. To learn more visit Zendure.com and follow Zendure on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-launches-first-ever-semi-solid-state-home-battery-system-addressing-global-issues-of-energy-security-and-climate-change-301636100.html

