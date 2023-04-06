Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:30
comunicato stampa

Zendure's First Solar Energy Storage System for Balconies Now Available in Europe

06 aprile 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – One of the fastest growing energy-tech startups in the field of renewable energy solutions, announces the pre-sale of its first plug-and-play solar energy storage system for balconies, SolarFlow. Presale begins April 6th when energy enthusiasts can purchase the SolarFlow with one battery (960 Wh each) starting at a price of 1,399 euros.

Sustainable and Cost-Effective

SolarFlow is a sustainable and cost-effective solution for balcony solar power upgrades, storing excess power during daytime to be utilized at night to reduce carbon footprints. It also provides flexibility in customizing solar power setups, available as a complete package or individual components.

SolarFlow includes a PV hub that connects with 800W solar panels and a smart battery management system with LFP batteries. A single battery has a capacity of 960W but can be expanded to 3,849 Wh by connecting it with up to four other batteries. This is enough energy for couples and families. Using two SolarFlow batteries results in an average annual electric bill saving of 32% for a family of four, who consume an average of 9.5 KWh each day, while an 800W solar panel generates an average of 3 KWh per day.

SolarFlow key features at a glance:

For more information on SolarFlow, including pricing and availability, please visit Zendure's official webpage.

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, and Japan. Zendure's purpose is to help make energy available and accessible when and where you need it the most. Its mission is to democratize the latest Battery Technology to deliver clean and affordable electricity via devices and services suitable for on-grid and off-grid living. This will power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. Since 2013, Zendure's industry-leading IoT home energy storage solutions have helped improve the lives of people around the world at home, at work, and at play.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879838/Zendure_Addresses_Energy_Insecurity_Semi_Solid_State_Battery_Technology_Logo.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendures-first-solar-energy-storage-system-for-balconies-now-available-in-europe-301790932.html

