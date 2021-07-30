Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:19 Covid oggi Sicilia, 724 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 30 luglio

18:08 Superlega, Tribunale Madrid chiede a Uefa stop ad azioni verso club

17:40 Nozzetti: (Anm Palermo): "Preoccupati per l'impatto della riforma"

17:25 Covid oggi Italia, 6.619 contagi e 18 morti: bollettino 30 luglio

17:05 Variante Delta, Menichetti: "Infetta anche vaccinati, tornare a mascherina"

17:05 Covid oggi Lazio, 845 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 30 luglio

16:53 Saipem, firmato nuovo accordo con Eni per utilizzo Saipem 10000 in Mediterraneo

16:51 Covid oggi Calabria, 108 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 30 luglio

16:48 Caio: 'Risorse e competenze per prospettiva crescita profittevole'

16:47 Saipem, Caio: "Revisione in chiave efficienza, no licenziamenti"

16:45 Barillari simula vaccino puntandosi pistola al braccio: è bufera

16:42 Caio: 'su Mozambico ipotesi ripresa progetto in primo semestre 2022'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ZENVIA Inc. Announces Closing of Concurrent Private Placement with Twilio Inc.

30 luglio 2021 | 16.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENVIA Inc. ("ZENVIA") (NASDAQ: ZENV), announced yesterday the closing of its previously disclosed concurrent private placement of 3,846,153 of its Class A common shares to Twilio Inc. in a private transaction ("Concurrent Private Placement") at an offering price of US$13.00 per Class A common share.

ZENVIA raised US$50,000,000 in gross proceeds with the Concurrent Private Placement, and together with ZENVIA's initial public offering ("IPO") of 11,538,462 Class A common shares at a public offering price of US$13.00 per Class A common share that closed on July 26, 2021, ZENVIA raised in aggregate approximately US$200,000,000 in gross proceeds.

As disclosed into ZENVIA's effective registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, part of the net proceeds from the IPO and the Concurrent Private Placement will be used to pay the consideration payable in cash to acquire One To One Engine Desenvolvimento e Licenciamento de Sistemas de Informática S.A. — Direct One and any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include investments for the development of software, products or technologies, investments in the international expansion of our operations, funding other opportunistic mergers, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, and maintaining liquidity.

About ZENVIA ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat.

Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer. retention, among others. As of March 31, 2021, ZENVIA served more than 10,100 active customers throughout Latin America.

Contacts ZENVIA Inc. Attention to Investor Relations Department ir@zenvia.com  Avenida Paulista, 2300, Suites 182 and 184, São Paulo, SP, BrazilZip Code 01310-300

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Announces closing at an offering price July 30 its Class A common shares
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Djokovic battuto in semifinale
News to go
Italia rovente, domani 6 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Green pass, governo disponibile a correttivi
News to go
Lavoro, tasso disoccupazione torna sotto la soglia del 10%
News to go
Caffè e cuore, nuovo studio
News to go
Tokyo 2020, storico bronzo per Lucilla Boari nel tiro con l'arco
News to go
Covid Italia, sale ancora l'indice Rt
News to go
Vaccino Pfizer, terza dose aumenta efficacia contro variante Delta
News to go
La tigre siberiana è a rischio
News to go
Mascherine, vaccini, distanziamento: il piano per la scuola
News to go
Londra la migliore città studentesca al mondo
News to go
Riforma giustizia, accordo in CdM dopo 8 ore di trattative
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza