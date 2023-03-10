Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 11:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:01 Egonu pronta a tornare in Italia, Milano in pole

11:49 Inchiesta Open, battibecco in aula tra Renzi e il pm Turco

11:48 Ue, presidente Accademia Scienze Lisbona ai Lincei: "L'Europa è di fronte a grandi sfide"

11:24 Migranti, 500 a rischio su barcone. Casarini: "Serve soccorso subito"

11:18 Malattie neurodegenerative, arriva dispositivo nanotech tutto made in Italy

11:03 Assegno maternità, i nuovi importi per il 2023

10:41 Milano, investe uomo in monopattino e scappa: arrestato per omicidio stradale

10:18 E' morto Robert Blake, il detective Tony Baretta

10:15 Strage Amburgo, ex testimone di Geova principale sospettato

09:54 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Raid Russia ogni volta che Mosca accumula missili"

09:30 Indian Wells, Fognini subito eliminato da Shelton

09:22 Covid Italia, Iss: Rt sale, ricoveri in calo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Zero Fees Return for Bybit’s USDC-Settled Crypto Options

10 marzo 2023 | 11.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 -Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, today announced zero fees on all its options contracts to celebrate the launch of its Unified Trading Account (UTA).

As part of its goal to introduce the crypto community to next-level opportunities, Bybit now presents the most well-rounded and cost-effective crypto options in the market. Users can now use liquid USDT-perpetual products to offset the risks from options trading.

Starting on March 10, 2023, at 10AM UTC, VIP and institutional users who have upgraded to Bybit’s UTA can participate in the campaign and enjoy fee-free trading. Bybit’s blue chip options contracts (BTC, ETH, SOL) will all be included in this promotion.

Bybit's UTA is designed to make trading easier by streamlining the experience across asset types with a single account. This allows investors to cross-collateralize between positions, diversify trades, and seamlessly switch between strategies without transferring assets manually.

When using UTA, clients will be able to leverage UTA's upgraded portfolio margin by using USDT derivatives for added hedging capability, allowing them to mitigate risk when trading USDC options. This breakthrough will empower traders holding hedging USDC options and USDT perpetual positions to enjoy higher flexibility and more opportunities.

VIP and institutional clients will automatically enjoy zero fees for all options trades once they have upgraded to UTA. They will also be able to trade without fees for the campaign's duration.

“We strive to provide our customers with more value and create better trading experiences," said Hao Yang, head of options at Bybit. “Traversing the crypto space can be painstaking and time-consuming, and every second counts in a market that doesn’t sleep. At Bybit, we are dedicated to creating next-level products with the most competitive fees we can offer, and creating a transparent, inclusive platform that echoes crypto’s true calling.”

#Bybit / #NextLevelProducts

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visited crypto exchange Bybit's USDC Settled Crypto Emirati Arabi Dubai
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, arrivi e presenze in crescita nel 2023
News to go
Brescia, maltrattavano disabili: misure cautelari per 5 operatori sanitari
News to go
Blackout a Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Ogni volta tiriamo i dadi, ma fortuna finirà"
News to go
Netanyahu a Roma, oggi incontro con Meloni
News to go
Genova proclamata Capitale italiana del Libro per il 2023
News to go
Milano, imbrattato monumento in piazza Duomo: 2 denunce
News to go
Sanità, allarme Regioni: "Coprire buco di 5 miliardi"
News to go
Data scadenza alimenti, l'Ue cambia le etichette
News to go
Georgia, Parlamento ritira legge su 'agenti stranieri'
News to go
Grano Ucraina, l'allarme di Save The Children
News to go
'Ndrangheta, estorsioni e droga: 49 arresti
News to go
Inflazione, le misure al vaglio del governo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza