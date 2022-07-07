Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:12 Ucraina, 007 Kiev: "Russia brucia i corpi a Kherson"

12:10 Covid, De Luca: "Negli ospedali situazione drammatica"

11:47 Stadio Roma a Pietralata, ok a presentazione progetto: ultime news

11:38 Spazio, il Vega C scalda i motori

11:23 Vaiolo scimmie, un caso a Catania

11:06 Bonus 200 euro Inps, a chi spetta: chi lo riceve a luglio e chi a ottobre

10:56 Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Usare mascherine per evitare lockdown servizi"

10:21 Covid oggi Italia, contagi corrono: in aumento ricoveri, intensive e morti

09:24 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 36.650 soldati Russia da inizio guerra"

09:21 Cinisi, dal 13 luglio 'Un libro in Comune'

09:14 Covid, antivirale Paxlovid: negli Usa prescrivibile in farmacia

08:06 Crollo Marmolada, trovati altri resti umani e attrezzature

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zhiyi Biotech Raised $45 Million in Series B Funding Round to Accelerate the Clinical Development of LBPs Pipelines

07 luglio 2022 | 12.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Zhiyi Biotech announced that it has raised $15 million in its B++ funding round. The funds will be used to boost the clinical development of the company's live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) pipelines. It's worth mentioning that Zhiyi has successfully completed a total of $45 Million in B, B+ and B++ funding , with investors including Qingkong SinoKing Capital, SDIC Venture Capital, KIP etc.

Zhiyi is a clinical-stage biotech leading in LBPs in China. It has built up a complete technical and industrial platform, covering from the isolation and identification of new functional strains to the development of innovative LBPs. Notably, the lead drug candidate in Zhiyi's pipelines, SK08, is the first LBP developed on a unique bacterial strain Bacteroides Fragilis, and whose clinical progress is ahead of other LBPs in China. Phase II clinical trial of SK08 carried out in China to treat IBS-D is expected to be completed this year, and phase Ib/II trial of SK08 combined with PD-1 inhibitor for advance solid tumor has been initiated already. Meanwhile, several products are undergoing IND filing to both FDA and NMPA. More programs are expected to enter clinical stage in the foreseeing year.

"We are grateful to have the support and trust from our investors," said Dr. Ye Wang, CEO of Zhiyi Biotech. "The progress in our pipeline is attributed to our team's continuous effort and persistence in R&D. Zhiyi has been always focusing on the unmet medical needs and dedicating to develop accessible drugs to benefit more patients. We are looking forward to strengthening our international collaboration with peer companies, to promote development of the whole LBPs industry."

About Zhiyi Biotech

Zhiyi Biotech, founded in 2013, is located in Guangzhou, China. Its lead candidate SK08 is not only the first new strain-based LBP that entered clinical stage in China, but also the first LBP in oncology that was approved for clinical trial by NMPA. Owning two commercial-scale facilities, Zhiyi has established a complete platform system for strain selection, druggability study, CMC study, commercial production etc.

For more information, please visit https://www.zypharm.com.cn or contact public@zypharm.com.cn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854990/photo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza funding round approvvigionamento di fondi funding kip etc.
Vedi anche
News to go
Comuni Ricicloni 2022, boom nel Sud Italia
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del report Fiaso
News to go
Sciopero taxi, seconda giornata di protesta
News to go
Sorrento, vietato circolare in costume da bagno
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Conte, leader M5S: "Serve segno discontinuità"
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Ue si prepari a taglio gas dalla Russia"
News to go
Bonus edilizi per lavori mai eseguiti, 4 misure cautelari
News to go
Energia, gas e nucleare nella lista Ue degli investimenti 'green'
News to go
Ecobonus tende da sole, risparmio del 50%: ecco come
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, le ultime news su vittime e dispersi
News to go
Sanità, mancano medici e infermieri: le cifre
News to go
Rocco Morabito estradato in Italia, deve scontare 30 anni di carcere
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza