Venerdì 05 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 10:58
Zibo, China poised to take the lead in intelligent connected vehicles

05 agosto 2022 | 06.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZIBO, China, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to position itself in the lead of the intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) sector, the government of Zibo, Shandong, China has recently been working with ICV players, such as Baidu Apollo, QCraft, Dongfeng Yuexiang, Golden Dragon and Suntae Auto, the frontrunner in Zibo's ICV industry chain. The aim of the collaboration is to establish an ICV full-scenario ecosystem along the 100km-plus stretch of road in the mountain park located in the eastern Zibo National New & Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone.

By using communication networks and driverless technologies such as 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Vehicle to Everything (V2X), the Zibo ICV Full-Scenario Ecosystem Project has comprehensively tested capabilities like vehicle environment perception, intelligent decision making, collaborative control, and information exchange and sharing between humans, vehicles, roads, and the cloud with ICVs including multi-functional unmanned sightseeing vehicles, mobile shops, patrol vehicles, motor sweepers, mobile toilets and road-side and cloud-based auxiliary equipment. In doing so, the project aims to provide diversified services such as hailing unmanned shuttle buses on smartphones, smart shopping, dining and entertainment. Thus far, the project has put two unmanned motor sweepers, two unmanned mobile shops, and 15 unmanned sightseeing shuttle buses into operation. Furthermore, projects such as QCraft Robobus Production Line, Autonomous Driving R&D Center, Production Base, Sales Center, and Simulation Center have also been launched.

According to the Information Office of the People's Government of Zibo, since the start of 2022, Zibo has achieved creditable outcomes by focusing on the goals of the ecosystem, by driving the development of the ICV industry with scenario innovation, and by accelerating the construction of the ICV Full-Scenario Ecosystem Project.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=427006

Caption: The autonomous bus fleet debuts in Zibo

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=427010

Caption: The autonomous bus fleet driving in the mountain park in the Zibo National New & Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873083/1_Autonomous_bus_fleet.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873082/2_Autonomous_bus_fleet.jpg

