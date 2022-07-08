Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:20 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 7.765 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

16:06 Dinoi: 'Aepi da subito al fianco di Croce Rossa per progetto ‘Lisa’'

15:57 Orlando: ’Peculiarità progetto Lisa sta nel fatto di avere nel lavoro la leva per il riscatto'

15:50 Vaiolo scimmie, Ecdc: "Sono 4.908 casi in Ue"

15:46 Lavoro, Cri: '900 persone orientate con 'Lisa', progetto di inclusione di persone vulnerabili'

15:45 Covid oggi Calabria, 3.024 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

15:39 Fisco, servizio videochiamata: cos'è e come funziona

15:32 Al via la settima consiliatura Civ dell'Inail, Guglielmo Loy eletto alla presidenza

15:21 Milano, crolla soletta edificio in costruzione: feriti tre operai

15:18 Ippoliti (Cri): 'Terzo Settore componente fondamentale progetto Lisa'

14:56 Vaccino covid, Galli: "Ora quarta dose a over 60 è logica"

14:51 "Nuove tecnologie driver per migliorare l'accessibilità e tutelare la Laguna"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zibo, Shandong, accelerates its transformation into the biggest pre-prepared food industrial base in northern China

08 luglio 2022 | 13.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZIBO, China, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed along the lines of building a better future for the pre-prepared food industry and for enjoying the uniquely-flavored Zibo cuisine, the 2022 China (Shandong) Pre-prepared Food Industry Development Conference hosted by the Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce, the People's Government of Zibo, and the China Pre-prepared Food Industry Alliance was recently held in Zibo, Shandong Province. More than 300 experts, scholars, and leaders from the pre-prepared food industry gathered to discuss development ideas for the industry and to promote industry exchange and cooperation, according to the Information Office of the People's Government of Zibo.

"Pre-prepared food connects the field with the dining table, creates a value chain that integrates primary, secondary and tertiary industry levels, and targets a market worth a trillion yuan," said Jiang Duntao, Secretary of the CPC Zibo Municipal Committee, in his speech at the conference. He pointed out that Zibo will accelerate its transformation into one of the biggest pre-prepared food industrial bases in northern China and bring the uniquely-flavored Zibo cuisine to the whole world by creating Zibo Flavor, a high-end brand in Zibo's pre-prepared food sector, and creating a 100 billion yuan industrial cluster within five years. In order to achieve these goals, Zibo will accelerate and promote the formation of industrial clusters, the centralization of companies, the integration of policies, and the aggregation of resources.

The report on high-quality development of Zibo's pre-prepared food industry and news of Zibo's two billion yuan pre-prepared food innovation industry development fund were both released at the conference. Additionally, the Park Federation of China Pre-prepared Food Industry Alliance and the Northern China Pre-prepared Food Industry Demonstration Base were officially established. Projects such as the Northern China Health Food Industrial Park in the Zibo Economic Development Zone and the Qilu Pre-prepared Food Science and Technology Industrial Park Phase I within the Zibo High-tech Zone were established online. In addition, representatives issued and signed the Zibo Declaration on the High-quality Development of (Northern) China Pre-prepared Food Industry.

Image Attachments Links:

Link:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=425006        

Caption: The scene of the conference

Link:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=425010        

Caption: A representative explaining the overview of the pre-prepared food projects

Link:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=425011        

Caption: Attendees tasting pre-prepared dishes

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855728/1_Conference.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855727/2_Conference.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855729/3_Conference_attendees.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Altro Salute_E_Benessere Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza uniquely flavored Zibo cuisine Shandong Zibo cibo
Vedi anche
News to go
Giappone, morto ex premier Abe: colpito da spari durante comizio
News to go
Indonesia, al via a Bali il G20 dei ministri degli Esteri
News to go
Droga, operazione Gdf Milano: 11 arresti
Covid oggi Italia, Ricciardi: "Virus ce la fa pagare" - Video
Juve, ecco Pogba: "Ci vediamo presto" - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Privacy, Relazione Garante: 448 provvedimenti nel 2021
News to go
Mattarella nello Zambia, incontro con il presidente
News to go
Anche le password sono eredità, la sentenza
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, recuperata la decima vittima
News to go
Crisi economica, 12 luglio incontro Draghi-sindacati
News to go
A Pamplona torna la corsa dei tori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza