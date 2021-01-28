Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021
ZIM Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

28 gennaio 2021 | 02.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 14,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of $15.00 per ordinary share.

ZIM logo (PRNewsfoto/ZIM and Ladingo)

ZIM has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to additional 2,175,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ZIM", and the offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC., and Barclays are acting as global coordinators and Jefferies and Clarksons Platou Securities are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed initial public offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number: 333-251822) and declared effective by the SEC on January 27, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ZIM

ZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

Media: Avner Shats shats.avner@zim.comZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Investor Relations: Leon BermanThe IGB Grouplberman@igbir.com

ZIM-F

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827161/ZIM_Logo.jpg  

