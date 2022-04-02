Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 23:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:12 MotpGp Argentina, storica pole Aprilia

23:07 Ucraina-Russia, Orsini: "Scrivo manifesto per la pace"

22:56 Migranti, oltre 90 morti in naufragio: 4 sopravvissuti

22:40 Incidente Trentalange, come sta presidente arbitri

22:24 Negoziati Ucraina-Russia, bozze per Zelensky-Putin: "Incontro sarà in Turchia"

22:12 Ospedale Mariupol, Russia rapisce ragazza foto simbolo

22:06 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 2 aprile

21:28 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca e il prossimo obiettivo: l'analisi

21:01 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Nato creata per aggressione"

20:11 Lazio-Sassuolo 2-1, biancocelesti al quinto posto

19:50 Ucraina, danzatrice Curcenko: "In tournée per aiutare le nostre famiglie"

19:43 Ucraina, fonti a Kiev: "Raid Belgorod avvertimento"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Captures Broad Blue Ocean Market with Emerging Segments Account for over 20% of Total Revenue in 2021

02 aprile 2022 | 17.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, Zoomlion released its 2021 annual report. The company secured operating revenue of RMB 67.131 billion, up 3.11% year over year. Emerging segments such as aerial work machinery, earthmoving machinery, new building materials, agricultural machinery and smart agriculture were responsible for more than 20% of the Company's revenue, a year-on-year increase of nearly 6 percentage points.

In recent years, Zoomlion has been focusing its business plan on three major segments: construction machinery, agricultural machinery + smart agriculture, and new building materials. The annual report suggests that Zoomlion continued to keep construction machinery stabilized and improved in 2021, with an annual sales revenue of RMB 63.523 billion in this respect, up 3.49% over the prior year. Three major products of concrete machinery, engineering hoisting machinery and construction hoisting machinery continued to grow with a solid market position.

The sales revenue of earthmoving machinery, one of Zoomlion's emerging segments, increased by more than 21% compared to the same period in the prior year. The sales volume of medium and large excavator products with relatively good profitability saw substantial growth, and the overall market share increased at a steady pace.

In aerial work machinery, the sales of Zoomlion aerial work machinery were RMB 3.351 billion in 2021, a substantial increase of 310.76% year-on-year. At present, aerial work machinery has had full coverage of the product spectrum of 4-68 meters, making Zoomlion the altitude equipment manufacturer with the most complete models in China. It also performed well in overseas markets, with its operations across 58 countries and regions on five continents, including those upscale markets such as Europe and the United States.

In 2021, the commercialization of AI-enabled intelligent agricultural machinery picked up the pace, and the reliability of harvesting machinery and power machinery products was fully updated. The market share of wheat machines, dryers, rotary tillers, balers and rice throwers stayed at the forefront of the industry in China.

Zoomlion's new building materials business was fully rolled out. The dry-mixed mortar equipment business grew at a stable pace, securing a solid place among the few on top in terms of domestic market share.

Zoomlion will further diversify its operations, accelerate emerging segments, and develop its market in the new blue ocean market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12270 en US Meccanica Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza as aerial work machinery over year Company's revenue annual report
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, truppe Russia si allontanano da Kiev
News to go
Vaccino Covid, medici: "Quarta dose anziani utile ora se continua salita contagi"
News to go
Autoriciclaggio denaro da reati commessi in Svizzera, sequestro per 1 milione
News to go
Ungheria domani al voto per Assemblea Nazionale
News to go
Milano-Cortina 2026, preoccupazione Malagò su impianti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Parlato con Macron di negoziati"
News to go
Monza, baby gang tra pestaggi e rapine: 13 indagati
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ripresi i negoziati tra Mosca e Kiev
News to go
Fine stato emergenza, Speranza: "Non è pulsante off a pandemia"
Covid e trasporti, le nuove linee guida post emergenza
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky licenzia due generali "traditori"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza