Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 24 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:38 Ucraina, Draghi: "Salto identitario per Ue, passaggio storico"

15:31 Sciopero aerei 25 giugno: sabato nero per low cost Ryanair, EasyJet e Volotea

15:28 Sconto su prezzo benzina, Franco e Cingolani firmano il decreto

15:22 Mattarella: "Traffico droga azione turpe, persone vanno recuperate"

15:09 Covid oggi Italia, Rezza: "Rt cresce, usare mascherina e fare quarta dose"

15:06 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.808 contagi e un morto: bollettino 24 giugno

14:58 Covid oggi Campania, 5.810 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 24 giugno

14:51 Scritte no vax su muri Spallanzani, Bassetti: "Basta impunità"

14:42 Superbonus 110%, tensione M5S: "Pazienza finita"

14:24 Covid, Andreoni: "Favorevole ritorno mascherina al chiuso"

14:23 Russia, Lavrov: "Ue e Nato come Hitler"

14:08 Covid, allarme medici: "Rischio collasso ospedali con questo tasso ricoveri"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Carries Forward Its International Market Development with Localization Strategy and Diversified Logistics

24 giugno 2022 | 11.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, CHINA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), a leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, has reported a 51.05 percent year-on-year growth of overseas sales in 2021, further expanding its business development in the international market with key emphasis on promoting localization strategy and diversified international logistics solutions.

Zoomlion is committed to provide high-quality machinery products to support infrastructure constructions in the overseas market, and has participated in a series of high-profile projects including the N'Djamena Stadium in Chad with 10 units of cranes, excavators, bulldozers and concrete pumping trucks provided and the Mumbai metro project in India with Zoomlion's ZAT4500H all-terrain cranes featured on site.

Following the localization strategy, Zoomlion has also customized products for the overseas market. On May 24, Zoomlion delivered an order of customized pumping equipments to Singapore that fit the local market demand of energy efficiency and reliable performance . Its ZTR260 tunnel-boring machine has also been deployed to the F4 section of the E60 highway project in Georgiathat's improving the working efficiency and safety significantly of one of Georgia's largest and most important infrastructure project.

In the meantime, Zoomlion has joined international trade shows including World of Concrete in Las Vegas, U.S., Build Expo in Kenya, NAMP in South Africa and KOMATEK Exhibition in Turkey to keep in close contact with partners worldwide.

"Zoomlion's success in overseas market is the fruition of our localization development strategy, with the customized products that cater to customers' specific needs as the foundation, we are also setting up our own teams on the ground to achieve end-to-end business model," said Li Bin, Executive Deputy General Manager of Zoomlion Overseas.

Zoomlion has further strengthen its localized strategy to establish 10 comprehensive production bases and 10 spare parts warehouses in the globe wide with local employees to reach 87% of total number of staff, serving with tailored products and solutions that covered over 130 countries and regions.

Zoomlion also actively pursues stable overseas market development through diversified export channels as part of its localization strategy. By taking the Changsha China-Europe freight train, the logistics time from Hunan China to Europe countries is shortened from 40 days to less than 15 days for ocean freight at the cost of one-fifth of air freight, significantly improving international logistics timeliness and diversifying international logistics options between Hunan and Europe.

"In the future, with the continuous advancement of the localization strategy and the diversified international logistics solutions, Zoomlion will better and more deeply connect with overseas markets and support more projects," said Li.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846935/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. international market manufacturing enterprise overseas sales
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus videogiochi 2022, come funziona
News to go
Scritte no vax sui muri dello Spallanzani
News to go
Trento, operazione antiterrorismo dei carabinieri del Ros
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, contagi e ricoveri: ultime notizie
News to go
Traffico carburanti, sequestrati beni per oltre 4 milioni di euro
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Inutile negoziare come Kiev ha fatto in passato"
News to go
Sciopero Ryanair, Volotea, Easyjet sabato 25 giugno
News to go
Vienna città "più piacevole" del mondo per l'Economist
News to go
Terremoto Afghanistan, "almeno 1.500 morti"
News to go
Vaiolo scimmie, vertice Oms su possibile emergenza
News to go
Stoccaggio gas, le nuove regole Ue
News to go
Siccità Italia, è allarme da Nord a Sud
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza