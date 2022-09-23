Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:54 Crisanti: "Meloni non sa di cosa parla, 'zero Covid' mai applicato in Italia"

13:51 Elezioni, Mirabelli (ex Consulta): "Voto in Senato a 18enni? Omologa i due rami del Parlamento"

13:22 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 618 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 23 settembre

13:19 Terremoto, il sismologo: "4 scosse in un giorno ma nessuna correlazione tra loro"

13:10 Elezioni 2022, i leader e la scuola: cosa hanno detto (e non detto)

13:09 Ucraina, Cremlino: "Dopo referendum tentativi riconquista saranno attacchi a Russia"

12:58 Elezioni 2022, Ue: "Von der Leyen non è intervenuta su voto Italia"

12:57 Non trovano vena condannato, sospesa esecuzione in Alabama

12:49 California, dal 2027 defunti trasformati in concime

12:40 Elezioni, Unione studenti: "Voto a 18enni per il Senato? Non basta se non si è rappresentati"

12:37 Ue, Letta: "Von der Leyen? Non è pericolosa comunista, chiarirà"

12:34 Ucraina, da stupri a esecuzioni: inchiesta Onu conferma crimini guerra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Highlighting Global Commitment to Social Responsibility

23 settembre 2022 | 10.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 2022 marks the International Day of Charity and coincides with the 30th anniversary of the founding of Zoomlion. During the past three decades, Zoomlion has been actively fulfilling its social responsibilities, cooperating with charities and emergency management services, and continuously carrying out precise poverty alleviation and other vital social welfare work.

Zoomlion's 30th anniversary celebrates its continuous breakthroughs and developments, as well as the company's steadfast commitment to social responsibility. Zoomlion believes corporate philanthropy creates inclusivity, resilience, and social bonding. By focusing on the needs of vulnerable groups through philanthropic acts, Zoomlion is dedicated to contributing to the development of culture, science, and sports in society, and promotes the rights of marginalized and disadvantaged groups.

Highlights of Zoomlion's global social responsibility initiatives include:

Global pandemic assistance

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when medical equipment was in great demand, Zoomlion donated three batches of nearly 700,000 medical protection materials to 43 countries and regions to help local people fight against the pandemic.

Donations of agricultural machinery to promote local development

Active participation in earthquake relief

Zoomlion also actively makes full use of its equipment to carry out extensive social responsibility work in anti-earthquake, anti-flood, and anti-drought emergency relief situations and actively participated in the rescue of those affected by and the repair of infrastructure damaged by the Wenchuan, Yushu and Ya'an earthquakes. On September 5 when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding, Zoomlion immediately engaged in emergency rescue and disaster relief operations with eight cranes and excavators.

Education and poverty alleviation

For more than 20 years, Zoomlion has initiated a series of assistance projects to improve educational facilities in remote areas, linked up with quality educational resources to help students successfully complete their studies. Today, the company has donated more than 28 million yuan and helped over 45,000 students enter universities.

Zoomlion actively responds to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the United Nations. Apart from "Good Health and Wellbeing" and "Quality Education", Zoomlion also promotes the goals of "Clean Energy" with its innovation in sustainable products and green manufacturing process, fulfilling its responsibilities as an international corporate citizen.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906195/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-celebrates-30th-anniversary-highlighting-global-commitment-to-social-responsibility-301631879.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica AltroAltro Auto_E_Motori Meccanica Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Zoomlion has been emergency management services welfare work continuously carrying out
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, urne aperte per referendum pro Russia
Elezioni 2022, von der Leyen: "Se Italia verso direzione difficile abbiamo strumenti"
News to go
Coldiretti, allarme rosso per i vivai
Giorgia Meloni, Pino Insegno e la citazione dal ‘Signore degli Anelli’ - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sos anidride carbonica, dopo acqua frizzante si ferma anche produzione birra
News to go
Influenza australiana, identificati 16 casi
News to go
Terremoto in Italia, terra trema da Nord a Sud
News to go
Salone Nautico, a Genova la 62esima edizione
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Si inverte curva contagi"
News to go
Vicenza, scoperta maxifrode da 600 milioni false fatturazioni
News to go
Ucraina, Ue discute approccio comune su russi in fuga
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza