Martedì 16 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 15:42
Zoomlion Celebrates Opening of New Material Flagship Industrial Parks

16 agosto 2022 | 11.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The benchmark facilities aim to take lead in manufacturing new dry-mixed mortar construction materials

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion;" 1157.HK) began commercial production of its New Material Industry Park in Ji'an City and started the construction of two flagship factories for new material in Xiangyin County and Chongqing City in China. The progress land a significant strategic achievement of Zoomlion's new material business of dry-mixed mortar roadmap and a milestone in the company's new material development.

Zoomlion's new material manufacturing specializes in the R&D and production of green, energy-saving and high-efficiency new dry-mixed mortar, providing integrated solutions from formulation, production, and logistics to construction and service.

"The need for high-strength, environmental-friendly, and intelligent construction projects is expanding in recent years, which presents a huge opportunity for new construction material markets, and Zoomlion has strong advantages in technology, products and supply chains in new material manufacturing," said Chen Peiliang, vice president of Zoomlion and general manager of Zoomlion New Material Technology.

"We own over 3,000 types of formulas and techniques of building materials and have formed a system of five major product categories. We also have the complete supply chain which consists of an intelligent production line, new construction materials, construction equipment and methods," added Chen.

Currently, Zoomlion New Material Industry Park (Ji'an) has launched an RMAS4000 dry mixed mortar production line that produces mainly prefabricated mortar and lightweight mortar for mechanized construction. In near future, the company is looking to further invest in high-end special mortar production lines such as KMA and MTA following market demand.

Its new material factory in Xiangyin plans to construct 37,000 square meters of production facilities, which upon completion will be the largest and most automated manufacturing base for sustainable new materials. The company is also building a new material flagship factory in Chongqing, aiming to achieve an 800,000-ton annual production capacity of various dry mixed mortar, with an annual forecasting value of 800 million yuan (US$ 118 million).

"In recent years, Zoomlion has focused on expanding from its main business to establish three major sectors: construction machinery, intelligent agricultural machinery and intelligent farming, as well as new construction materials. The diverse business layout has unleashed the potential of the company and drove new business growth," said Chen.

