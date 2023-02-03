Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 03 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:11
comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Delivers Various Series of Products with a Total Value of More Than One Billion Yuan ($148 million) to Global Customers

03 febbraio 2023 | 10.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29, 2023, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) delivered a series of products totaling more than 1 billion yuan ($148 million). The delivery, as part of Zoomlion's strategy for global growth, lays a solid foundation for the company's endeavors to enhance their core competitiveness in 2023.

Zoomlion's engineering cranes, including more than 200 crawler cranes, truck cranes and truck-mounted cranes, with a total value of more than 400 million yuan ($60 million), were delivered simultaneously from multiple industrial parks. Now, Zoomlion's global orders for engineering cranes is witnessing rapid growth, with the demand for global orders already having been arranged up until the end of March.

Zoomlion launched the new R-generation tower cranes in 2022, and the company is dedicated to advancing its digitalization and intelligent development in 2023. Nearly 100 million yuan ($15 million) of new equipment was delivered from its five major bases.

Zoomlion's concrete machinery including long-boom pump trucks and batching plants continued to rank first in domestic sales volume in 2022, and a number of star products triggered a sales upsurge. Nearly 100 million yuan worth of high-quality equipment was delivered to customers in January. In 2023, Zoomlion will accelerate the intelligent manufacturing of "Lingyun" series pump trucks, "Kunpeng" series truck-mounted pumps, placing booms, spritzes, and trailer pumps.

The company's aerial working platform (AWP) business arm, covering more than 80 countries and regions across five continents, is one of the fast-growing businesses in Zoomlion and a leader in the industry. This January, a total value of more than 200 million yuan ($30 million) of its star products was delivered all over the world. In 2023, it will embrace a new stage of high-speed and high-quality development.

As for Zoomlion's earthmoving machinery, nearly 200 excavators and skid loaders, have been delivered to various regions in China and major overseas markets.

Zoomlion has also delivered piling machinery, mining machinery, emergency equipment, industrial vehicles, agricultural machinery and other intelligent machinery. The construction of Zoomlion Smart Industrial City is also in progress.

With a robust outlook and enhanced core competitiveness, Zoomlion will go all out to make progress while maintaining stable growth in 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995533/Zoomlion_Delivers_Various_Series_of_Products_with_a_Total_Value_of_More_Than_One_Billion_Yuan___148.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-delivers-various-series-of-products-with-a-total-value-of-more-than-one-billion-yuan-148-million-to-global-customers-301738214.html

