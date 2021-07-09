Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:56 Istat, cresce povertà assoluta: 2 milioni di famiglie in difficoltà nel 2020

12:52 Covid Lombardia, quasi metà dei casi per variante Delta a luglio

12:41 Euro 2020, caso covid in squadra Rai

12:34 Furbetti cartellino a Palermo, tra indagati anche padre di Angela da Mondello

12:29 Papa, domenica Angelus dal Gemelli

12:21 Euro 2020, l'appello: tifate in sicurezza, mascherina e distanze

12:15 Covid, Crisanti: "Siamo a un passo da variante resistente a vaccini"

12:00 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 9 luglio

11:55 Variante Delta, terza dose vaccino covid non serve in Usa

11:45 Riforme, l'Unione studenti: "non ci basta mettere x, vogliamo partecipare ed essere ascoltati"

11:35 Ciro Grillo, è il giorno dell'udienza preliminare

11:31 Traffico di rifiuti, 6 arresti: compromessa falda nel Comasco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Zoomlion Excels Overseas in First Half of 2021 Thanks to Strong Product Performance and Localization Strategy

09 luglio 2021 | 12.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is reporting robust growth in the international market in the first half of 2021, achieving great success in key markets, bucking the trend. The company has exported larger orders of construction and agricultural machinery equipment to key markets in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where major local construction projects are ongoing.

Zoomlion Excels Overseas in First Half of 2021 Thanks to Strong Product Performance and Localization Strategy

In April, eight units of Zoomlion's large-tonnage tower cranes TC8039-25 successfully capped the roof of the Lusail Stadium, where the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be staged. The stadium set world records for a cable-net roof single building with the largest span and largest cantilever distance in the net system, as well as the largest membrane structure reaching 45,000 square meters.

According to a Zoomlion representative, Qatar's tropical desert climate, with high temperatures, strong winds and dusty weather, is challenging for tower cranes and installing steel structures at an altitude of 70 meters was undoubtedly like "dancing on the edge of a knife".

In March, Zoomlion's ZCC9800W crawler crane successfully completed multiple installations of wind turbine generators ranging between 120 to 150 meters for a wind power project in Vietnam. Offering localized services, Zoomlion even switched screen language, keys, crane scale and operational manual into Vietnamese for client convenience. A technical service team also traveled there to train operators. 

In April, Zoomlion sent off 100 units of earthmoving equipment to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries in Southeast Asia, which will contribute to various infrastructure construction projects.

The company also signed multiple orders in European and North American markets, where market demand for green-energy equipment has increased greatly due to recent stricter emissions requirements. Zoomlion's highly acclaimed electric boom aerial work platforms, with advantages such as long operating times, quick charging, light weight and noise-free, recorded sales spikes. The company is working ceaselessly to develop and manufacture aerial work machinery products with green energy.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

For more information, please visit Zoomlion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560776/image_1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Altro Meccanica key markets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. market markets
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, niente spettatori a Tokyo 2020 causa Covid
News to go
Traffico di rifiuti, 6 arresti: compromessa falda nel Comasco
News to go
Giustizia, Cdm approva all'unanimità la riforma Cartabia
News to go
Vaccino Covid, escluso obbligo per insegnanti
News to go
Investite e uccise a Roma, 5 anni e 4 mesi in appello per Genovese
News to go
Avellino, ordigno al Centro Impiego: 2 arresti per terrorismo
News to go
Roma, si spacciano per intermediari del Vaticano: 5 arresti
News to go
Vino senza alcol, l'ok della Ue
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ungheria, in vigore legge anti Lgbt
News to go
Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini in semifinale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza