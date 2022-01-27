Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:39 Rapimento Moro, volantino Br venduto per 32.760 euro

16:39 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 16.142 contagi e 48 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:36 Covid oggi Italia, Bassetti: "Da 2 mesi niente morti nel mio reparto"

16:26 Covid oggi Vda, 326 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:25 Barilla, per il suo 145° anniversario nuovo logo e confezione più sostenibile

16:19 Covid oggi Campania, 12.135 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:16 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 3.615 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

16:07 Nel 2021 record investimenti Bei in Italia, sono stati 13,5 miliardi

15:49 Covid oggi Fvg, 5.080 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

15:43 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.224 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

15:32 Pillola anti-Covid Pfizer, via libera dell'Ema

15:28 Shoah, la trans sopravvissuta a Dachau: "Io sempre discriminata, lì ho visto l'orrore vero"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Launches First Collaborative Intelligent Robotic Excavator, Leading in Human-Machine Interaction Technology

27 gennaio 2022 | 13.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK), a leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, launched the first collaborative intelligent robotic excavator at its 6th Science and Technology Innovation Conference on January 7.

The excavator equipped with human-machine interaction system integrates artificial intelligence, intelligent control and other advanced technologies, empowering the excavator to interact with the operator and perform tasks automatically, recognizing both gesture and voice commands to work accurately.

The intelligent robotic excavator makes demanding slope cutting easy and more accurate. Once an operator inputs the 3D model of the site and task into the excavator, the machine can conduct a global analysis and drive to the target site and work automatically, without the need for professional operators or surveyors.

The company has changed traditional command interaction and developed voice control, which can recognize hundreds of commands such as "forward, backward and rotate (at any degree)" or an even more complex "slope cutting" command through the Automatic Operation Control phone app independently developed by Zoomlion.

Zoomlion has developed directive operations based on the requirements of accurate positioning in construction. Whether it's a construction site or digital sandtable, or just specifying a point on the ground by hand, the intelligent robotic excavator can reach the target point.

Moreover, Zoomlion has developed a bionic control mode for complex tasks. The operator can guide the excavator to follow his/her arm movement accordingly ensuring accurate operation.

Zoomlion's collaborative intelligent robotic excavator is helpful for improving construction efficiency and reducing operating costs; more importantly, it can work in dangerous and complex environments, protecting operators from risks.

"Intellectualization has become an inevitable trend in the development of construction machinery, and Zoomlion has integrated sensing technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and big data to further promote the comprehensive connectivity of people, machines and things since 2014. The blockbuster launch of the collaborative intelligent robotic excavator not only represents the latest outcome in the field of human-machine collaboration, but achieves a new breakthrough, pushing Zoomlion's application of human-machine interaction to new heights," said Liu Yanbin, deputy director of Zoomlion's Research Center.

As a leader in the technical innovation of construction machinery, Zoomlion will continue to increase input, accelerate research and development of human-machine collaborative technology and application, and lead the intelligent upgrade of the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735295/45791e0dc0cfc39098ebd7eb5040287.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. manufacturing enterprise leading high end equipment Co.
Vedi anche
News to go
Il 2021 anno più antisemita decennio
News to go
Traffico aereo, gli effetti della pandemia covid
News to go
Strage a Licata, uccide 4 familiari e si spara
News to go
Italia-Russia, Trani: "Putin ha assicurato stabilità agli imprenditori"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Quirinale 2022, terza fumata nera
News to go
Papa Francesco ai genitori con figli gay: "Non condannateli"
News to go
Covid e contagi, Inail: un mese assenza media dal posto di lavoro
News to go
Quirinale 2022, seconda fumata nera: oggi terza votazione
News to go
Dl sostegni ter, ass. turismo: "Colpo di grazia al settore"
Quirinale 2022, Renzi e Draghi 'centravanti o portiere' - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza