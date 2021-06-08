Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 11:26
Zoomlion Launches Operations of New Factory in Europe Further Driving Localized Manufacturing

08 giugno 2021 | 11.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANTOVA, Italy, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has officially launched operations of its new factory in Europe situated in the northern Italian town of Mantova. Now fully operational, the factory will further advance and improve Zoomlion's localized production in the European market, including tower cranes, automobiles, work platforms and forklifts, as well as providing a full range of services to local customers.

With an area of 20,000 square meters, the factory is laid out in accordance with the lean manufacturing principle and meets the highest safety and environmental construction standards in Europe.

"The new factory is equipped with an automatic gas emission monitoring system to prevent the pollution of the environment, we've installed solar panels on the roofs to provide electricity for production and LED lighting across the entire factory," introduced responsible personnel from Zoomlion.

A major milestone of Zoomlion's profound development strategy in the Italian market, Zoomlion will elevate the company's overall competitive strength through localized manufacturing of its products, which has the advantages of meeting the needs and preferences of the target market in terms of production performance, technological innovation and design. Localized manufacturing will also further enhance the company's global operating capabilities.

"As the comprehensive manufacturing base of Zoomlion products in Europe, the new factory will establish a complete system of R&D, manufacturing, sales and supply chain, by integrating Zoomlion's technologies, we'll achieve complete localization of product design, manufacturing and parts procurement to build high-quality 'European versions' of Zoomlion products," said Davide Cipolla, General Manager of CIFA in Italy.

Localization is a key link in Zoomlion's international development strategy that brought continuous success. Zoomlion has upgraded CIFA to a comprehensive manufacturing base where the ATC960 and ATC1000 all-terrain cranes were designed and manufactured. More than 70 percent of the products Zoomlion exhibited at Bauma 2019 were manufactured in local factories in Europe.

As the economy recovers and new factory runs, Zoomlion is looking to take lead in the European market with its strong R&D capabilities, high-performance products and elite services.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services.

