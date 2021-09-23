Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Zoomlion Leads Industry to Reach Peak Carbon Emissions and Carbon Neutrality with Green Intelligent Manufacturing and Products

23 settembre 2021 | 14.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries move towards peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality goals in line with The Paris Agreement, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is leading the industry by promoting green transformation and development through building intelligent green factories and continuously upgrading manufacturing processes, striving to contribute to energy conservation, emissions reduction and efficient use of resources.

Green Manufacturing

The company is investing 100 billion yuan (USD 15.5 billion) to build the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City, based on intelligent production lines and an Internet of Things (IoT) platform, adopting digital technologies to realize full integration of manufacturing factors and intelligent synergy and utilization, and achieving all-round energy conservation and emissions reduction. It's set to become a green and intelligent ecological new city and world-class 'lighthouse' factory.

Likewise, the Zoomlion Tower Crane Intelligent Factory - developed based on the sustainable life cycle design approach that utilizes green design, technology, packing, manufacturing and more – integrates 24 intelligent production lines and eight green manufacturing technologies to achieve an all-round green upgrade encompassing welding, dust removal, processing, painting, equipment and drive energy-saving and waste treatment.

The green rate of manufacturing technology and processes are 98.7 and 97.3 percent respectively, and the environmental impact rate has reduced to 2.7 percent with VOC emissions decreasing 60 percent year-on-year.

Green Products

Zoomlion has also released a series of industry-leading green products. In 2020, Zoomlion produced the world's first pure electric truck crane ZTC250N-EV which has a maximum speed of 90km/h and maximum gradeability of 50 percent, while energy cost is only 35 percent that of fuel products in the same class.

Zoomlion's new energy product portfolio also includes electric mixer trucks, lithium-ion and hybrid-power aerial work platforms, electric and hydrogen-powered forklifts.

Zoomlion will continue a sustainable development strategy and thoroughly implement green measures throughout operations, production, design, R&D and product, promote reaching carbon neutrality goals, and create added value for our customers' living environment, the industry and humankind.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

www.zoomlion.com

in Evidenza