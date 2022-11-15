Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:05
comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Now Producing Excavators Every 6 Minutes Thanks to the Wonders of Intelligent Manufacturing

15 novembre 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of its 30th Anniversary, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has successfully produced the first excavator exclusively through intelligent manufacturing (IM) in the Excavation Machinery Smart Park which is part of the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City ("Smart City"). Leveraging the technologies of intelligent production scheduling, industrial AI, digital twin and industrial internet, Zoomlion's IM is now producing excavators on average every six minutes.

Zoomlion's Excavation Machinery Smart Park has seven workshops and 61 intelligent production lines, six of which are fully unstaffed production lines. With a 100 percent key process data collection rate, it has fully functional IM operations from material preparation, welding, machining, painting, assembly to debugging, and is one of the most advanced IM factories in the world. The Smart Park has an annual production capacity of 50,000 units of excavators with a comprehensive tonnage range of 1.5 to 50 tons, and annual output value reaching 30 billion yuan (US$ 4.22 billion).

Zoomlion Smart Industrial City has four main smart parks of concrete, mobile crane, aerial work and excavation machineries, four spare parts centers, eight national-level innovation platforms as well as R&D and product incubation bases for intelligent agricultural machineries, AI and more.

As a pioneer of frontier technologies, Zoomlion has innovated more than 150 industry-leading technologies, built eight world-leading lighthouse factories, over 300 intelligent production lines and 20 unstaffed production lines with full 5G coverage.

Technology innovation spanning three decades

For 30 years, Zoomlion has continuously promoted transformation and innovation to establish strong core competitive advantages, and recent intelligent, digital and green transformation initiatives have achieved significant results.

With the Smart City as the core, Zoomlion is integrating cutting-edge technologies including 5G, big data, industrial internet, AI, and blockchain to build 14 lighthouse factories simultaneously, and set a new industry benchmark. The convergence of digitalization and manufacturing in Zoomlion's IM factories has achieved a 100 percent product passing rate while reducing the production cycle time by 55 percent.

In addition to the Excavation Machinery Smart Park, Zoomlion has built the world's biggest tower crane IM factory, key hydraulic components industrial park and the Yuanjiang mixer truck IM Industrial Park, producing excavators on average every six minutes, tower cranes every 18 minutes and mixer trucks every 18 minutes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947500/Zoomlion_Now_Producing_Excavators_Every_6_Minutes_Thanks_to_the_Wonders_of_Intelligent_Manufacturing.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-now-producing-excavators-every-6-minutes-thanks-to-the-wonders-of-intelligent-manufacturing-301678490.html

