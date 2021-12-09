Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Reveals Pioneering Carbon Fiber Composite Material Technology to Push the Industry Towards its Carbon Neutrality Goal

09 dicembre 2021 | 13.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) released the latest innovative carbon fiber composite material technology and pump truck (ZLJ5460THBSF 63X-6RZ) equipped with a carbon fiber boom on November 26 at its Lugu Industrial Park in Changsha, China.

This is the first pump truck with a carbon fiber boom completely designed and manufactured in China. It has not only improved working efficiency and lowered production costs through Zoomlion's independently-developed and patented carbon fiber composite material and manufacturing technologies, but also further enhanced its lightweight performance with an innovative carbon fiber composite material-metal hybrid structure technology.

The weight of the boom reduced by 35 percent upon applying the hybrid structure technology to the pump truck. The lightweight technology has enabled the 44-ton product to reach a maximum feeding height of 63 meters making it the world's longest boom in the same tonnage class. With a chip sensor added in the structure, similar to "installing nerves in the bone", it offers a monitoring and predictive function to better serve customers.

Zoomlion's pioneering technologies, such as the new carbon fiber composite material and the world's first "hollow" boom design technology, are also of great significance to energy conservation and emission reduction goals in the industry. Annually producing 2,500 units of Zoomlion's Lingyun series pump truck for example, which utilizes this new technology, can reduce steel consumption by 750 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 1,500 tons. Such lightweight technologies also greatly reduce the amount of energy required during operation.

Zoomlion has taken a comprehensive green development path and established a green development strategy integrating green design, green manufacturing and green management, answering to market demands of high-quality, sustainable development from companies.

"As the world is striving to move towards carbon neutral goals, the construction machinery industry must step up to implement green technologies and green manufacturing with new breakthroughs that promote the green and sustainable development of the industry chain and products," said Fu Ling, chief engineer and vice president of Zoomlion. "Zoomlion's insistence on a green development strategy has showcased the company's efforts and responsibility by acting as a leader in the industry."

About Zoomlion

Zoomlion is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706369/Zoomlion.jpg

 

