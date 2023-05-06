Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:55
comunicato stampa

Zoomlion To Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Special Exhibition Highlighting Intelligent Products and Digitalization Achievements

06 maggio 2023 | 09.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a series of events and exhibitions from May 11 to 14 in the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (the "City") in Changsha, Hunan Province.

Zoomlion will hold its 30th anniversary convention on May 11 at the headquarters building of the City. Alongside this, a special technological achievements exhibition will showcase over 500 units of advanced equipment and core components. The exhibition will also highlight the fruitful achievements of Zoomlion's research institute, ZValley, 12 machinery business units, and five core components business units. The events will take place in the headquarters building and its four smart manufacturing parks. Global audiences can join in on the events through online livestreams, where they can explore Zoomlion's world-leading intelligent, international, and sustainable lighthouse factory, cutting-edge intelligent products, and digitalization achievements, wherever they are in the world.

Zoomlion's 30th anniversary exhibition will highlight its latest technological and intelligent achievements to visitors:

As part of the 30th-anniversary celebration, Zoomlion will also participate in the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) on May 12-15, and host an employee open day on May 13.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6HczITjq7Y

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-to-celebrate-30th-anniversary-with-special-exhibition-highlighting-intelligent-products-and-digitalization-achievements-301817192.html

