Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
Zoomlion to Exhibit Intelligent Human-Machine Interaction Technology and Green Manufacturing Achievements at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

28 febbraio 2023 | 09.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is set to exhibit 22 products across seven categories, including equipment customized for the North American market, and its innovative green manufacturing technologies to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas Convention Center. Zoomlion will be at booth F9615.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show. Themed "Vision Creates Future," Zoomlion will highlight products most in demand with North American customers, especially in green intelligent manufacturing, localized production and sales, through showcasing products with exceptional performance, quality and technological innovation.

Zoomlion's flagship portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG will feature:

Since entering the US market in 2007, Zoomlion's globalization roadmap focuses on accelerating business model transformation and an international localization strategy. In 2012, Zoomlion established the North America R&D Center. Nowadays, its North American subsidiary has a network integrating R&D, sales and marketing, and a production base, while covering the logistics and spare parts supply in the local market.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-to-exhibit-intelligent-human-machine-interaction-technology-and-green-manufacturing-achievements-at-conexpo-conagg-2023-301757593.html

