Venerdì 25 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:02
09:49 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e diesel ancora giù oggi in Italia

09:46 Violenza su donne, Mattarella: "E' aperta violazione diritti umani"

09:35 Covid Italia oggi, Rt a 1,04: incidenza sale a 388 casi ogni 100mila

09:24 Vaticano, procura Sassari: "In telefonata Becciu si voleva spingere Papa a dire cose utili per processo"

09:16 Vaticano, "in cerchia indagati ostilità verso Papa": informativa Gdf a processo Becciu

08:53 Torino, indagata band 'P38-La Gang'

08:32 Cuneo fiscale, quanto aumentano gli stipendi nel 2023

08:17 Ucraina, Zelenska: "Resisteremo, senza vittoria non può esserci pace"

08:01 Twitter, amnistia account sospesi. Musk: "Vox populi, vox Dei"

07:52 Manovra 2023, Giorgetti: "Fase di difficoltà, aiuti più mirati"

07:22 Terremoto oggi nell'Aretino, scossa di magnitudo 3.5

07:12 Price cap gas, ecco perché rischia di essere un flop

Zoomlion Tower Cranes Construct Lusail Stadium, Venue of the World's Biggest Football Tournament in Qatar

25 novembre 2022 | 09.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) won the global bid for tower cranes for constructing the Lusail Stadium, the venue of this month's feast of football. Its eight TC8039-25 tower cranes were used for its construction, from 2018 to 2021. Now, the stadium is hosting 10 games in the tournament, including the final on December 18.

The newly constructed Lusail Stadium has set six world records including being the largest single building with a double cable-net roof. Its main structure is a steel beam combined with concrete that used 100,000 tons of steel in total, and the multilayer structure has an area of 45,000 square meters, the largest in the world. Eight units of TC8039-25 tower cranes covered the entire project and completed the majority of the hoisting and installation tasks.

"Zoomlion is proud to have participated in the construction of the centerpiece stadium in Qatar, where we look forward to witnessing the best team being crowned world champions soon," said Ren Jie, regional manager of Zoomlion Construction Hoisting Machinery Company in the Middle East and Africa.

With advantages in technology, R&D and performance, Zoomlion's TC8039-25 tower crane stood out from the fierce competition.

The tower crane needed to exceed 86.7 meters in unsupported height due to the stadium's high height and irregular outer exterior. Multiple tower cranes also needed to coordinate as a group to complete high-altitude docking assembly tasks above 70 meters.

"With the anti-collision feature, full frequency control and an unsupported height of 87 meters, the tower cranes ensured safe and efficient operation. Zoomlion provided all-around service from tower crane planning to assembly and disassembly," said Zhou Yan, Zoomlion's chief tower crane service engineer in the Middle East region.

The excellent hoisting capabilities and stable micro-motion with fretting mode controlled at millimeter level provided effective support for installing the steel structures at high altitude. The equipment also maintained a high level of stability despite the harsh construction conditions which saw temperatures in the summer exceed 50 degrees Celsius.

"For the Lusail Stadium project, the accumulated effective working time of each tower crane exceeded 15,000 hours, and their stable and reliable performance provided strong support to guarantee the overall progress of the project," added Ren.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-tower-cranes-construct-lusail-stadium-venue-of-the-worlds-biggest-football-tournament-in-qatar-301687116.html

