Lunedì 20 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 11:06
Zoomlion Wins $87.28 Million of Orders at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

20 marzo 2023 | 10.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") made a shining appearance at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, North America's largest construction trade show, was held during March 14-18, in Las Vegas, USA, with 22 products in seven categories, and obtained on-site signings and intentional orders worth $87.28million as of the third day of the exhibition.

Compared to the last appearance at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG, Zoomlion's exhibits increased by nearly 60%. At booth F9615, the seven categories on display were hoisting machinery, construction hoisting machinery, concrete machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, earth-moving machinery, industrial vehicles, and m-tec dry-mix mortar equipment. The demonstration of intelligent manufacturing products, an excavator basketball game, and display of energetic dancers attracted healthy crowds to Zoomlion's booth throughout the exhibition.

Concrete machinery, engineering hoisting machinery, and construction hoisting machinery, as long-term advantageous sectors of Zoomlion, made significant breakthroughs, including the signing of a sales contract of 800-ton-level engineering hoisting machinery at the exhibition, creating a record of the largest amount of tonnage products exported from China to the South American market, proving the enduring competitiveness of Zoomlion products.

The company brought six G series excavators and one skid steer loader to the show, covering a full range of micro, small, medium, and large tonnage excavators. The rich array of products on show at the exhibition was able to cater to the different needs of all kinds of customers.

As of the third day of the exhibition, Zoomlion signed contracts for a wide range of products, with customers coming from the United States, but also from Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, Argentina and other countries, with the total amount of the agreements reaching $87.28million. Zoomlion has now been in the North American market for 16 years, having entered the market in 2007.

"North America is an important part of the company's globalization layout. Zoomlion is looking to cultivate the market with our localization strategy, including developing or improving products according to local working conditions, as well as setting up localized sales, service, and parts center systems. We will continue to create more value for customers around the world with more outstanding products and more complete services to achieve win-win cooperation," said Liu Zenglai, General Manager Assistant of Zoomlion Overseas Company.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036055/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036056/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-wins-87-28-million-of-orders-at-conexpo-conagg-2023--301775910.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
