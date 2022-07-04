Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:29
comunicato stampa

Zoomlion's 2,400-ton All-Terrain Crane Breaks the World Hoisting Record, now in Bulk Sale

04 luglio 2022 | 10.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has delivered two units of its ZAT24000H all-terrain crane to the Huanghua Haibin Lifting Installing Engineering Co., Ltd. on June 30 in Hebei Province. The mega model has surpassed Zoomlion's previous record for manufacturing the largest 2,000-ton all-terrain crane to become the world's largest tonnage all-terrain crane.

The ZAT24000H was especially developed for wind power hosting constructions, combining the advantages of robust lifting performance, ease of transportation and operation, as well as strong adaptability to a wide range of working conditions.

It employs combined telescopic and wind power booms for wind power operation, which fully meets the installation requirements of wind turbines of 160 meters. Its long main boom plus short wind power boom combo and integrated overloading make hoisting and disassembly/assembly more efficient. The model's high-power hoisting system with small magnification increase can achieve lifting wind turbine to 160 meters in 30 minutes.

In addition, the ZAT24000H's special structure design features the unique single-cylinder double side pin boom structure with improved anti-side bending capabilities. The optimized rigid design of the continuous boom and electro-hydraulic intelligent safety control system significantly increase the product's capacity for wind resistance and safety assurance.

"When developing this product, Zoomlion engaged in extensive dialogue with us to ensure meeting the working conditions and technical specifications. We are confident of this market-leading product as we saw Zoomlion's continuous pursuit of quality and ultimate spirit of achieving excellence," said Shen Qi, general manager of Haibin Lifting Installing Engineering.

"Our accomplishments also credit to our customers, as we cannot achieve these milestones without their support. We look forward to carrying out more extensive and in-depth cooperation to achieve mutual wins and greater value," said Luo Kai, vice president of Zoomlion and general manager of engineering crane branch.

Zoomlion has been breaking new grounds in large tonnage construction machinery product development in the last two decades. Zoomlion unveiled the largest truck crane in terms of tonnage in China (QY300), the biggest crawler cranes in China (QUY600 and QUY1000), and the strongest crane in the world at the time (ZCC3200NP). Zoomlion created the QAY2000, the most potent all-terrain crane in the world, in 2012, and has once again broken the record with the ZAT24000H this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852728/Zoomlion_s_2_400_ton_All_Terrain_Crane_Breaks_the_World_Hoisting_Record__now_in_Bulk_Sale.jpg

