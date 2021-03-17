Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 10:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:13 Vaccino J&J, Speranza: "Ci aspettiamo prime dosi a metà aprile"

10:05 Covid Germania, 13.435 nuovi contagi e 249 morti

10:01 Etna, eruzione con forti boati e nuove fontane di lava

09:48 Covid, Mattarella: "Italia in emergenza ha mostrato unità e coesione"

09:35 Sci, Sofia Goggia vince la Coppa di discesa

09:12 Napoli, neonato ricoverato con lesioni e ustioni: arrestati i genitori

09:11 AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "Stop? Reazione di panico della politica"

08:37 Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazione va avanti e dovrà accelerare"

08:18 Trump invita i repubblicani a vaccinarsi: "E' sicuro e funziona"

07:58 Vaccino Sputnik, Sileri: "Ora non ci può aiutare, per ok serve tempo"

07:43 Truffa vendita auto online, 12 arresti e sequestri in Piemonte

07:35 Covid Brasile, nuovo record di morti: oltre 2.800 in un giorno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Zoomlion's 2000-ton Crawler Crane Breaks Record as Largest Tonnage Crane Exported from China to Global Markets

17 marzo 2021 | 07.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") (1157.HK) successfully signed an order with Turkey's largest local crane equipment leasing company to import the ZCC32000W, a 2000-ton crawler crane, setting a new record for the largest tonnage crane to be manufactured in China. The sign-off of the order marks Zoomlion's entrance into the international high-end market for super large-tonnage cranes.

Valued at over 100 million yuan ($US 15.3 million), the products for export include the 2000-ton superstar hoisting product, the ZCC32000W crawler crane, as well as the ZCC9800W which is dubbed "the King of Wind Power".

"ZCC9800W has been servicing the client's wind power station project for over 7 months and due to its high construction efficiency as well as its features of easy operability and transferability, the product has earned high praise from clients," said Mr. Kayim, European Regional Manager of Zoomlion's Construction Hoisting Machinery.

"In general, Zoomlion's ZCC9800W can hoist one extra set of wind turbines per month compared to other cranes. Meanwhile, we continue to offer high standard, customized services such as transferring and commissioning despite difficulties brought about by the pandemic," added Mr. Kayim. Based on previous cooperation experience, the client made this additional purchase of Zoomlion's products.

In the first quarter of 2021, Zoomlion's businesses are booming due to the recovery and growth of the international construction machinery industry, and the shipment volume of each business unit hit a record high. On February 18, Zoomlion shipped more than 1.1-billion-yuan ($US 168.45 million) worth of products to domestic and international markets.

The newly signed order demonstrates the increasing brand influence and competitiveness of Zoomlion's high-end manufacturing in the world. Zoomlion will further develop in the global construction machinery market through close cooperation with key international clients. In 2021, the company is dedicated to accelerating the technological innovation and upgrading of intelligent, digital, and green manufacturing to achieve continued growth.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
crawler crane Re Order Buffer crawler Cina
Vedi anche
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza