Zoomlion's Pilot 5G Tower Crane Remote Intelligent Control System Completes Its First Hoisting Task Globally

ZHENGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) successfully demonstrated its 5G tower crane remote control system (the "System") on June 25 in Zhengzhou, China, and completed its first ever hoisting on the construction of Zhengzhou Jiangshan School.

Installed remotely and intelligently, the System was developed based on Zoomlion's unmanned tower crane project with the support of the advanced 5G technology of Henan Telecom. The System enables remote intelligent control, which replaces previous operations at high-altitudes or ground level. It has filled the gap in remote intelligent hoisting of tower cranes, promoted tower crane restoration, modified the construction method, improved the operator's working environment and reduced labor intensity to guarantee personal safety.

The System consists of four cutting-edge systems:

Driven by Zoomlion's "Product 4.0A" strategy, the company has successfully applied 5G technology to tower cranes, cranes, pump trucks and excavators, and the intelligent upgrades of the company's production lines and intelligent factories.

In the future Zoomlion will ceaselessly work with top 5G companies to accelerate its digital transformation and upgrading in a bid to build world-class smart factories and further promote intelligent upgrades of its products.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

