Martedì 17 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 19:09
18:35 Varianti Covid, "incoraggiati" primi dati vaccino CureVac-Gsk

18:19 Covid Lombardia oggi, 374 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

17:31 Afghanistan, talebani: "Abbiamo perdonato tutti, non minacceremo alcun paese"

17:17 Covid, Bassetti: "Errore terza dose a tutti dopo 8 mesi, Pfizer non è unico vaccino"

17:16 Covid oggi Italia, 5.273 contagi e 54 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

16:40 Covid Lazio oggi, 551 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

16:27 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 478 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

16:15 Juventus, accordo con il Sassuolo per Locatelli

16:00 Afghanistan, il dramma della fuga: corpo di un rifugiato nel carrello di un aereo

15:43 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia oggi, 79 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

15:37 Covid Sardegna oggi, 207 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

15:27 Covid Abruzzo, 99 contagi e un decesso: bollettino 17 agosto

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion's Pilot 5G Tower Crane Remote Intelligent Control System Completes Its First Hoisting Task Globally

17 agosto 2021 | 15.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHENGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) successfully demonstrated its 5G tower crane remote control system (the "System") on June 25 in Zhengzhou, China, and completed its first ever hoisting on the construction of Zhengzhou Jiangshan School.

A Zoomlion employee demonstrates its 5G Tower Crane Remote Intelligent Control System at the 2021 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE)

Installed remotely and intelligently, the System was developed based on Zoomlion's unmanned tower crane project with the support of the advanced 5G technology of Henan Telecom. The System enables remote intelligent control, which replaces previous operations at high-altitudes or ground level. It has filled the gap in remote intelligent hoisting of tower cranes, promoted tower crane restoration, modified the construction method, improved the operator's working environment and reduced labor intensity to guarantee personal safety.

The System consists of four cutting-edge systems:

Driven by Zoomlion's "Product 4.0A" strategy, the company has successfully applied 5G technology to tower cranes, cranes, pump trucks and excavators, and the intelligent upgrades of the company's production lines and intelligent factories.

In the future Zoomlion will ceaselessly work with top 5G companies to accelerate its digital transformation and upgrading in a bid to build world-class smart factories and further promote intelligent upgrades of its products.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595978/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Intelligent control system Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. control remote control system
